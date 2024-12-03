The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen feels relieved after her split from athlete Marcus Jordan. The couple went public with their relationship in January 2023 and gave the fans a glimpse into their romance on RHOM Season 6. However, in March 2024, they decided to call it quits after spending some time apart. Now, four months after the breakup, Pippen claims to be enjoying the single life.

While speaking to PEOPLE at the Bravo Fan Fest 2024, Pippen shared that she has been doing great since the split. The reality TV star admitted that she sleeps like a baby now that she’s single. Pippen also took the opportunity to confess that she and Jordan are no longer in touch. However, according to the reality star, people can continue to love each other from a distance after a breakup.

Pippen had opened up about the split during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July 2024 and confirmed that she and Jordan were done for good. The reality TV star added that she was feeling good about the decision and had no regrets. Pippen also shared that she wanted to focus on her kids, family, friends, and that she was going to spend the summer focusing on herself and “figuring out what Larsa wants.”

Larsa Pippen Has Learned a Lot of Lessons From Her Past Relationships

Close

Pippen’s romance with NBA star Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan wasn’t her only high-profile relationship. The reality star was previously married to former NBA player Scottie Pippen, with whom she shares four children. However, The Bravolebrity has learned her lesson about going public with her relationships. In an interview with E! News, Pippen shared that the next time she dates someone, she wants to keep things private.

The reality TV star explained how her relationship with Jordan was on display from “day one.” She added that when she dates someone, she wants to take some time to know them before letting the media in on the news. In her exact words: “I feel like it’s hard to get to know someone when it’s public.” She claimed that as soon as the public finds out about a relationship, she feels like she will be linked to the person forever.

For now, though, Pippen doesn’t have the time to date anyone. She confessed that she hasn’t gone on too many dates since her breakup because she has been staying busy with filming the show, her kids, and her businesses. Pippen also joined House of Villains Season 2 on October 17, 2024, as a late arrival. While she was eliminated during House of Villains Season 2, Episode 8, the reality star is open to taking part in more competitive reality shows.

All seasons of The Real Housewives of Miami are available to stream on Peacock. A release date for Season 7 has not been announced as of yet.

The Real Housewives of Miami The Real Housewives of Miami follows six of the most connected and influential women of Miami as they live their lives to the fullest in this sunny city where the party never stops. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 22, 2011 Cast Adriana De Moura , Alexia Echevarria , Marysol Patton , Lisa Hochstein , Lea Black , Larsa Pippen Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 7 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

Watch on Peacock