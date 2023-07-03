Season 6 of the Real Housewives of Miami is currently filming, and the tea is already spilling for the upcoming season of the reality series thanks to Larsa Pippen. First was the news of her relationship with Marcus Jordan (son of THEE Michael Jordan, Larsa's ex-husband's Scottie longtime teammate, and rival), which is definitely controversial. Now, there’s the recently semi-confirmed rumor that she threw a drink at one of her RHOM cast mates during filming. And she had to be escorted out of the event. Also, how about that fat divorce settlement? While viewers won’t be able to see that last bit play out until a future season, Larsa’s life and current actions definitely have fans excited about the season 6 premiere.

Larsa Pippen Has Been Messy For Years

Larsa is no stranger to controversy. Prior to her new relationship, she was caught with married NBA player Malik Beasley in December 2020. The pair were caught holding hands and shopping while Beasley’s wife Montana Yao was presumably at home with their child. When the news broke Montana’s response was swift: she was out. Like filing divorce papers the next day out. And who could blame her? He stepped out on their family and with a notorious basketball wife of all people. Not only that, but it is said that Lasra and Beasley continued to see each other. It was only months later that Malik publicly apologized to his wife. Luckily for Malik, his wife discovered that she was pregnant, and they were able to reconcile.

Meanwhile, Larsa is just, well, being Larsa. Instead of apologizing for her role in a marital split, she posted cryptic Instagram posts with nonsensical metaphors. One of which read: "Even salt looks like sugar". Poetic words that are about as deep as a puddle.

Larsa, who was 46 years old at the time, took to social media to lie and say that she thought that Malik and Montana were separated. Then she said Malik cries too much and proceeded to give her some “womanly advice”. Girl what?! The audacity is really honestly impressive. And when Yao called her out on what was obviously a lie, Larsa proceeded to then engage in an Instagram fight with the 24-year-old wife of the man whose marriage she nearly destroyed.

A Podcast Nobody Wanted or Asked For: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

That home-wrecking business between Larsa and Malik was three years ago. Now, Larsa is on a different kind of roll. This year, she began dating Marcus Jordan. Obviously, they both knew the relationship was weird because they were hiding it, denying it, and have admitted as much. When the news did finally break in the fall of 2022, Twitter was ablaze. Hilarious tweets ensued and the cat was out of the bag. Tired of the oedipal jokes, the couple had to go on the defense the best way they knew how: a podcast.

Launched in June 2023 their podcast, Separation Anxiety, Larsa and Marcus give insight into their relationship and whine about people thinking their being together is weird. The podcast description is equally annoying, with the premise being they finally found each other, and now they're ready to be brutally honest with listeners about life, love, sex, and their 16-year age gaps! Larsa and Marcus share their private thoughts about being in the public eye. What is life really like at home with the Pippen/Jordan's? They won't hold back about all the juicy things happening, even when it’s about them- their friends- and even their haters.

The self-proclaimed hottest couple in Miami giving their hot takes. Firstly, the name choice. The term separation anxiety is defined as: “When someone fears being apart from or losing a person or other attachment figure. Adults can experience separation anxiety, although it is more common in children. A person may develop extreme anxiety due to the separation, or anticipated separation, from a specific attachment figure.” So, just to clarify, this is a real psychiatric issue that real people struggle with, and they are light-heartedly using it incorrectly as a title for their podcast. The podcast has allowed them to stay in the headlines, providing fodder for gossip sites everywhere since the episodes began to air.

‘Real Housewives of Miami’: Larsa Stays Sloppy Ahead of Season 6

Something that the adorable couple has not yet mentioned on their little podcast is the drama that occurred during the filming of The Real Housewives of Miami’s upcoming sixth season. Rumors began circulating that Larsa threw a drink at her fellow cast member, Dr. Nicole Martin. As the rumors spread Nicole was quick to confirm that she was not the one who Larsa threw a drink at. That person was later confirmed to be Adriana De Moura. Larsa was removed from the event shortly after.

This is purely sloppy behavior, and it bodes well for the upcoming season. It is guaranteed to be interesting thanks to this news, as well as news of her gigantic divorce settlement from Scottie Pippen. Perhaps she’ll use some of the money to start her own reality series with Marcus. While we’re hoping that doesn’t happen, we are definitely excited to see how all of this drama will play into ‘RHOM’ later this year. She may choose to lead an incredibly messy lifestyle, but darn if it doesn't make great make television. This is America and we love a good scandalous, sloppy, unnecessary mess. They distract us from the problems of the world, so in her own way, this messy behavior is helpful. Well, perhaps not for the people they come in direct contact with, but certainly for the fans of the Real Housewives world.