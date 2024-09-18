The Real Housewives of Miami star Nicole Martin is bidding farewell to the popular reality TV show. The Bravolebrity has been suffering from postpartum anxiety since welcoming her daughter Genevieve Nicole with fiancé Anthony Lopez on March 26, 2024, which played a significant factor in making her decision to exit the show.

Martin shared a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, September 13, 2024, stating that, given her current situation, she will not return to RHOM for the upcoming season. She further revealed that her daughter was born five weeks prematurely to her due date and, as a result, had to spend two weeks in the NICU. The reality TV star confessed how she had a difficult time navigating postpartum anxiety, which was not something she had experienced in her first pregnancy with son Greyson Anthony. She expressed how she felt the first stroke of it just a week after giving birth, penning her struggles in the following words:

“It felt like my mind was constantly on high alert, panicked and worrying endlessly about the health of my baby, myself, and my family.”

Martin shared how she is in a place where she wants to prioritize her health and family to take a step toward healing while she seeks some much-needed balance. She also encourages new mothers to remember they are not alone in this journey and to have open conversations about their mental health struggles. She ended her farewell by thanking her followers for their continued support throughout her journey. Nicole Martin joined the cast of the reality TV show during RHOM Season 4 back in 2021.

Nicole Martin’s Isn’t Cutting off Completely From ‘RHOM’

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Nicole Martin revealed that her exit doesn’t necessarily mean she will completely abandon RHOM. Although she won’t be a full-time cast member, Martin intends to appear on the show in a “friend of” role in the upcoming RHOM Season 7.

Martin confessed that she wasn’t in the right headspace to commit to filming an entire season of reality TV. She also remarked that the strong characters, tense drama, and long hours of shooting were too much to handle and would prove tiresome amid her postpartum struggles. While Martin has decided to shift her priorities, she’s made it clear that she will not be entirely absent this upcoming season in the following words:

“It’s not goodbye forever, I’ll pop-up here and there, just not in a full-time capacity.”

In the same interview, it was also confirmed that Martin was offered a full-time contract for Season 7 before announcing her exit. It must be noted that, despite being pleased with her decision, the reality TV star harbors a little guilt about letting down her wonderful audience, but ultimately, she has to do what is best for her and her family.

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 is currently in production. In the meantime, you can stream all the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.

