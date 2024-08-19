The Big Picture Frank Catania thinks Teresa Giudice has changed since marrying Luis Ruelas.

Catania believes Giudice was asked to leave the show rather than being fired.

Catania predicts changes in the current cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Frank Catania has known Teresa Giudice for years. The two grew up together and while he is on The Real Housewives of New Jersey because of his ex wife, Dolores Catania, he still has opinions on his own childhood friend. Catania has gotten closer with Joe Gorga, Giudice's brother, amid their feud and now Catania is talking about how he thinks the reality OG has changed and not for the better. While he was on the Lisa Alastuey podcast, Catania shared his thoughts on the future of the show and also how he thinks Giudice has changed since marrying Luis Ruelas.

“Listen, she’s changed, in my opinion, she has changed since Louie’s been around,” he said on the podcast and went even further, adding she's not the same person he knew when they were younger. “She’s just not herself. Not the Teresa I grew up with.”

Catania also claimed that Giudice asked to leave the show instead of them firing her. He doesn't seem worried about her future though. “I’ve heard the same thing about Teresa being asked to leave, as opposed to being fired,” he said to host Lisa Alastuey. “But it’s a shame because, you know, I see Teresa landing someplace. Because Teresa, across all the franchises, is probably the most recognizable Housewife in the world.”

Frank Catania Shares Thoughts on Future of 'RHONJ'

When talking about the future of the show, Catania shared his thoughts on what he thought was going to happen to the current cast. “I suspect that they are going to be dropping off some people and bringing additional new people in as well as keeping some people on,” he said on the podcast. He went on to talk about how there needed to be a change. “But you can’t continue the way we’re doing it now because right now it is basically two separate shows… so splintered. You know when you got a reality show where half the cast won’t film together with the other half of the cast.”

Catania's comments mirror those of other reality stars, like Luann de Lesseps from The Real Housewives of New York. She believes the show should be a mix of the old cast and the new cast and Jenn Fessler doesn't think a full reboot would work with the series in the same way that New York got.

