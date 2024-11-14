Kyle Richards' sexuality has been the talk of 'RHOBH' and now she's opening up about talking to her daughters about it. During Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards was going through a separation with her husband, Mauricio Umansky and got extremely close with country music star Morgan Wade. While Richards refused to answer questions about her relationship with Wade on the show, it didn't stop speculation from happening online and among Richards' friends. Many wondered if her friendship with Wade was something deeper and now Richards is talking more openly about their dynamic and talking with her daughters about it.

Richards has always been close with her four daughters, despite her other family drama, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has now said that she had to have a conversation with her kids about her sexuality. She stated that she began to question her sexual fluidity and because of it, she had to have a moment of clarity with herself and her feelings for Wade. Richards then went on to talk about how the public scrutiny over her relationship with Wade did make her question her own sexuality.

“It was the most difficult conversation I’ve ever had with my children and I was terrified to have that conversation. I just wanted to be as honest as I possibly could,” Kyle told Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast this November in the lead up to Season 14 of the show. “There were stories out there about me and … this did make me wonder, you know, and question myself.” She went on to talk about how it was a jarring experience. “I really never thought like this before. This is not the way I was raised. That’s not the way my mind even operated. And all of a sudden I was thinking like that and I wanted to be as honest with them as possible because they are my best friends,”

Kyle Richards Wants to Lead By Example With Her Daughters

Richards went on to talk about how if she wanted her daughters to feel comfortable talking with her about their feelings and feeling accepted then she needed to trust them to do the same with her. “I like to lead by example, and I thought, ‘You know, if this is what I’m going through and feeling, I want them to always feel comfortable enough to share with me the hardest conversations and know that they’ll be accepted no matter what,’” she said.

Even though she was worried, Richards shared that her daughters' reaction to the conversation meant a lot to her. “Having that conversation, their reaction and response to me, I thought, ‘Wow, I mean, I’m just so impressed by these four women in front of me.’ And I thought, ‘Maybe, just maybe, I did do a good job’ — because that was my most proud moment as a mom, just seeing how they all reacted,” she said. “To have their support — regardless of what happens in my life — means the world to me. They just want me to be happy. After we got past that difficult part of the conversation, the jokes that have ensued!”

You can see Richards on the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills offers an inside look at the glamorous lives of affluent women in Beverly Hills. The series follows their personal and professional journeys, highlighting their luxurious lifestyles, high-profile social events, and intricate relationships. Amidst the opulence, the women navigate conflicts, friendships, and family dynamics, providing viewers with drama and emotional moments. Release Date October 14, 2010 Cast Kyle Richards , Kim Richards , Denise Richards , Brandi Glanville , Lisa Vanderpump Seasons 12 Story By Alex Baskin Writers Kyle Richards , Brandi Glanville , Lisa Vanderpump Streaming Service(s) Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Directors Rob Minkoff Showrunner Andy Cohen Expand

Stream on Peacock