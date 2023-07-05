The drama is never-ending when it comes to Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice. She and her ex-husband Joe Giudice’s legal problems began on the reality series in 2014 after they were charged with fraud by federal courts. The couple was charged with mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud, and both had to serve separate prison time. These already difficult issues were compounded when the judge in their cases discovered that they were withholding information from the court, ensuring that they would both serve time in federal prison. Teresa was sentenced to 15 months, but was released after serving 11 months. Her ex-husband Joe was sentenced to three years and after his release in 2019 was immediately deported back to Italy by ICE.

‘RHONJ’ Legal Woes and Broken Friendships for Teresa Giudice

Image via Bravo

Caroline Manzo and Teresa started out as close friends when The Real Housewives of New Jersey began filming. These friends quickly became enemies thanks to interpersonal issues within the cast. In an interview with Andy Cohen prior to the Giudice arrest, Caroline mentioned that she had a prediction that Joe would be sent away to jail, and that Teresa would have to fend for herself and their daughters. Andy remembered this during his interview with Teresa in The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked Giudice. Upon hearing this Teresa ran with the idea that Caroline was the one who snitched about their dubious financial moves, referring to her as a “rat”. Upon hearing Teresa’s allegations against her, Caroline reminisced on the person that Teresa used to be, saying she was once a very lovable person. Caroline has maintained the high road in regard to the “rat” situation, refusing to continue speaking about Teresa after her initial acknowledgment of Teresa’s allegations.

Teresa continued to accuse Caroline of being involved with their arrest, despite the very likely theory that it was Joe’s business partner who ratted them out to the feds. She knew this, but also was insistent that Caroline cooperated with the former business partner to assist in their arrest. It’s a far-fetched idea that clearly comes from a place of hate and paranoia. After all, she had no real evidence to back up these claims outside of Caroline’s interview with Andy.

RELATED: 'RHONJ': A Teresa Giudice Spinoff Would Expose Whether She's the Real Villian and Test the Franchise's Staying Power

Teresa Giudice’s Half-Hearted Apology to Caroline Manzo

Image via Bravo

Albie Manzo, Caroline’s oldest son, has recently made comments regarding the whole “who snitched” situation, and they do not favor Teresa’s point of view at all. Albie shared recently that he believes Teresa is well aware of the fact that his mother had no involvement with their arrest. Albie stated on a recent episode of the All About the Real Housewives podcast: “I have on pretty good authority that Teresa knows who did it, and no one has said anything.” But it gets worse.

Albie then shared that she had someone privately apologize to Caroline on her behalf. She has not publicly recanted her accusations, which is incredibly problematic considering how serious they are. Caroline, as previously mentioned, has been doing everything she can to no longer comment on the situation, so it’s a very good thing her son is advocating on her behalf. It’s clear that while Giudice has paid the price for her crimes, but has not fully taken ownership of them. She is still holding grudges for being turned in, rather than focusing on the fact that she and her ex-husband made a mistake. She certainly owes Caroline a public apology, but it’s starting to seem more likely that it will never happen.