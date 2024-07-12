The Big Picture RHONJ is at a turning point due to the divide between Giudice & Gorga - can't continue this way.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is at a turning point. The show cannot continue with the divide between Team Teresa Giudice and Team Melissa Gorga. While Gorga and Giudice have avoided each other all season (even while at the same parties), the rest of the women have found different ways to fight with each other and everything came to a head when Jennifer Aydin shoved Danielle Cabral and Cabral retaliated by smashing a drink in her face. Reports have since surfaced that there is another fight between them by the end of the season and that is why there will not be a reunion for Season 14 of the series.

Andy Cohen thinks that there are a couple of ways the show could change to help fix whatever is going on with it. Speaking to Jeff Lewis on Jeff Lewis Has Issues, Cohen said that he saw "four different ways" that Bravo could take The Real Housewives of New Jersey to help it. “When the stars don’t want to be in the same galaxy, that’s not sustainable,” Cohen said to Lewis, who asked if a complete reboot like The Real Housewives of New York was on the table. Cohen didn't shy away from the idea, saying “I think anything is an option."

He went on to say that it was obvious where he thought the show could go and that they were going to let the season finish.“I think there are four different ways that we could go with that show. And I think you could probably figure out what they are,” he said. “We are going to let this season play out. We will all talk.” Cohen clarified that the future of the show did seem to include focus groups and casting. "We’ll do the focus group stuff. We’ll do all the stuff we do. And we’ll probably do a bunch of casting. And we’ll take our time.”

The reunion for the series was canceled and Cohen pointed out that the reunion is meant to bring the cast together and Season 14 didn't end on a note where that made sense. If that is the case, is this a show worth fighting for? Fans are divided on this season as a whole, and knowing that there is still more to come could lead to a change in how we're all viewing it. If Cohen is saying that focus groups and shake-ups are on the table, it might be time for this era of The Real Housewives of New Jersey to go.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM.

