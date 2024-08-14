The Big Picture Matt Rogers criticizes Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Fessler & Jackie Goldschneider for making RHONJ less fun.

American comedian and TV host Matt Rogers might have the perfect solution to all of Andy Cohen’s problems with The Real Housewives of New Jersey. After all the drama that went down on RHONJ Season 14, Cohen has expressed that it’s due time for some change. However, Rogers has just gone on the record to express that he does not like Teresa Giudice. In fact, he thinks that Giudice, Jennifer Fessler, and Jackie Goldschneider are stopping the show from being fun anymore!

Matt Rogers recently appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where the host asked him a few questions about the RHONJ Season 14 Reunion Watch Party. According to Rogers, he wouldn’t want to be in Teresa Giudice and her close friend Jennifer Aydin’s room during the watch party that took place at Rails. The comedian claimed that there was nothing else for him to do there instead of listening to Fessler “talk like a seventh grader for 45 minutes.”

Rachel Fuda Feels The Same Way about Teresa Giudice

That’s not where he stopped, though! The comedian went on to call Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas out for being dark, toxic, and weird. He added that as long as Giudice was part of the show, things would continue to go downhill. Rogers also noted that Dolores Catania, who was supposed to be neutral during the watch party, was clearly having a better time when she went into the room with Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga. Rogers concluded by saying that the other room kept things “fun and cool”, and that's why only they deserve to stay on the show.

It’s no surprise that Rachel Fuda is not Giudice’s biggest fan. In a recent appearance on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, the Bravloebrity talked about how her co-star’s “manufactured” friendships have been exposed. Referring to the room she was in during the watch party, Fuda explained that all the ladies there have a genuine friendship with each other.

However, Fuda feels that the rest of the divided cast has only banded together for vindictive reasons. The reality star believes that Aydin and Goldschneider, at least, are accomplices in Giudice’s alleged plan to take down the Fudas. The housewife expressed that she feels stressed out knowing that Giudice is always going to start drama. She expressed this in the following words:

“You watch the other room and it’s like, ‘OK, Teresa, what’s the narrative now? What are we going to say? What do we have to prove now?’”

The Bravolebrity added that in her room, it was just a group of friends bantering together without any agenda. She claims that it was like any other time she hangs out with the ladies, and that made it so much fun. Fuda concluded by saying that RHONJ is lacking authenticity in its relationships and friendships right now, and that’s what has tarnished the show.

