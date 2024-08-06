The Big Picture Gia Giudice grew up on Bravo, handling fame and scrutiny with ease due to her reality TV experience.

With her strong social media influence and history on reality TV, Gia is poised to be the future face of Bravo.

Fans love Gia's maturity, role within the family, and ability to navigate drama, making her a desirable candidate for future shows.

Gia Giudice, daughter of Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, has been seen on the show since she was eight years old. In Season 1, when all the families were introduced, Gia's bright and bold personality immediately shined. The scenes of Teresa that Gia was featured in were always funny and adorable, making the viewers happy. Gia was always dressed in her bows and sparkly outfits. Dancing, singing, gymnastics class, or at an acting audition, scenes involving Gia were never anything but entertaining. As the show continued, and viewers watched Gia grow, she grew up to be a mature, well-spoken, young lady who values family more than anything and sticks up for Teresa and her father, Joe Giudice, no matter what.

Bravo's main man, Andy Cohen, has vocalized repeatedly that he adores Gia. Ever since she was a kid, Gia has brought entertainment to episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Fans have watched Gia through her modeling and acting days, her high school phase, how she dealt with her parents going to prison and being there for her three other sisters, graduating from Rutgers University, and now, throughout Season 14, being a mature young adult who handles her own. Gia has been on Bravo since she was a child, and because Andy Cohen loves her, fans love her, and she has a great social media presence, Gia will be the future face of Bravo TV.

Gia Knows Reality TV

Since Gia has been on the show for 15 years, she knows reality TV. She has experienced what it is like to be loved, and hated, by random people commenting on herself and her family, and being scrutinized. People have been commenting on the Giudice family ever since Gia was a little girl, especially when their legal trouble was the main focus of the show. Gia knows people will talk, judge, and always have something to say. At one point, it did bother her when she was a teenager, and fans of the show were talking about her family, but now she understands that that is television. Which is why she would be a great future face on Bravo. Gia knows the ins and outs, especially being such a strong influence on social media, specifically Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. Gia posts daily vlogs and the popular "Day in My Life" trend. She updates her followers on what her day consisted of, who she was with, and where she was. Being the new face of a reality show in the future would be a piece of cake for her because she grew up being filmed, and is now filming her life on her own.

The Future of Bravo

The Giudice family has been in the limelight for over 10 years now. Fans have seen the ugliest, happiest, and most intense raw moments that this family has experienced. And they still have thousands of fans wanting to watch more. When Teresa went to prison and Gia was in charge of keeping Milania Giudice, Gabriela Giudice, and Audriana Giudice in check, she took on a mature household role and grew up fast. When The Real Housewives of New Jersey comes to an end, whenever that may be, or if Teresa ever leaves the show, fans would love to see Gia either take on her mother's role or be part of another show. Rumors have been swirling that children of Bravo celebrities will be cast in a new show titled, Making It in Manhattan, and one cast member is Gia Giudice. Whether or not viewers see Gia on this new show, certain fans love the Giudice family and want to continue watching them. Either Making it in Manhattan will further push Gia's reality TV career, or Bravo will give the Giudice's some kind of spin-off to keep the legacy going.

In many cases, throughout the infamous Giudice/Gorga family drama, Gia has been the voice of reason. When the drama between these families was at a high during the early seasons, all Gia wanted was for her mother and uncle to mend their relationship. She even wrote a song, the infamous, "Waking up in the morning, thinking about so many things. I just wish things would get better." When this episode of Season 3 aired, fans went to social media to talk about how sad, yet heartwarming Gia's gesture was.

As Gia Got Older She Became More Aware of the Drama

As Gia got older and became more aware of the drama surrounding her family, she was not shy when it came to voicing her opinions. Gia had stuck up for her family when her parents were being judged over all of their legal issues, always stuck by what she thought was right, and when she became an adult, even stuck up for herself and Teresa against her own uncle, Joe Gorga. When her mother was in prison, Gia made it known that she wanted her father to quit drinking and be more present in her life. Gia was never one to shy away when times got tough, and she has proved that on multiple occasions. Her strong personality is exactly why she would be a great addition to a main role on a future Bravo show.

Gia Giudice has been in the limelight since she was in elementary school. Fans have watched her tantrums, tears, laughter, and overall just being her authentic, Italian self. Viewers have seen how she treats her sisters and how she took on a mother-like role when Teresa was away, how she has stuck up against her blood, and has always backed up her family. Gia has been entertaining on the show since Season 1 premiered, and she has just been giving more now that she is older and mature enough to be at the table with Teresa's friends, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Jackie Goldschneider. Giving Gia a future spot on Bravo, whether it be years from now on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Making it Manhattan, or a new show, fans would love to keep up with Gia and the rest of the Giudice crew.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is available to stream in the US on Peacock.

