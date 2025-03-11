With The Real Housewives of New Jersey being put on pause, uncertainty rises among the cast and the fans. After insider sources denied reports of which cast members will be returning or fired, fans continue to speculate what the future holds. Unfortunately, insider sources do not have the best news, as they state that Bravo cannot promise RHONJ returning, according to OK! Magazine.

As many know, the show came to a halt after a tense Season 14 finale, and the reunion was cancelled over continuous feuds. Because of the divide, it is unlikely that everyone can return, meaning that fans could be seeing some fresh new faces or even old ones. Insiders previously shared that Bravo had a new cast of women for RHONJ Season 15 before ultimately putting them and the old cast on “pause,” as “Bravo ended up not being sure what direction they wanted to take the show in.” Therefore, nothing has been decided yet.

Speaking on the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, sources claimed, “As far as RHONJ goes, there is no timeslot for 2025 for the show. There is also nothing scheduled for 2026. To be blunt, there is no show as things currently stand.”

‘RHONJ’ Insiders Clarify Casting Reports