While some cast members embrace Ozempic, Melissa Gorga claims she's one of the only stars not using the drug, emphasizing her workout routine.

Reality TV stars' focus on quick fixes like Ozempic highlights the pitfalls of prioritizing shortcuts over long-term health.

The stars of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are a lot of things and obsessed with the way they look is at the top of the list. So when Ozempic, a drug used to help those who struggle with insulin retention, started to take over the rich and famous as the hot new weight-loss drug, the women of the show latched on to it. Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs have talked about using Ozempic and there are rumors that Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin also use the drug. A friend of the show, Jenn Fessler, also talked about her Ozempic use so it was only a matter of time before Melissa Gorga was also asked about the drug.

While on Sherri Shepherd's talk show Sherri, Gorga was talking to Shepherd with her husband, Joe Gorga, to promote the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. During the episode, Shepherd brought up when Catania and Josephs were on Sherri and were talking about their own weight loss through Ozempic. The conversation was light with Shepherd and Gorga laughing about how Catania and Josephs talk about their use of Ozempic but Gorga was clear that her body was not a result of the drug meant for diabetes patients.

“I think I’m the only one on the cast who does not take Ozempic," Gorga said when Shepherd asked if she was also taking Ozempic. Gorga laughed though when she said it, not shaming her fellow housewives. But she did clarify what she does to keep her figure. “I work out really, really hard. To each their own for everything. But no, I don’t take it.” Gorga saying she's probably the only one not taking it paints a bleak picture.

Ozempic Wasn't Designed To Be a Weight Loss Drug

People like Catania, Fessler, and Josephs are making Ozempic hard to get for people who actually need it. The drug is not cheap, so many people with diabetes or who are insulin-resistant cannot afford the medication because the rich are buying it to lose weight quickly. Instead of trying other methods of weight loss (even if they don't need to lose weight), some celebrities want the quick fix that Ozempic seems to be at the moment. Thankfully, Gorga isn't participating in the craze.

