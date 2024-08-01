The Big Picture Season 14 of RHONJ suffered low ratings due to cast division.

The divide between the cast on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey had many consequences on the show. Firstly, the show took a historic nosedive in ratings, as fans grew sick and tired of the same old feuds and drama. It was only a few episodes into the new season when news broke out that the Season 14 reunion was canceled, to the dismay of fans. Since then, fans have been worried about Season 15 and the future of the show, whilst also calling for a reboot or a cast shake-up. To replace the reunion, where they would sit down with Bravo kingpin Andy Cohen and discuss the season, they had a watch party instead, where they watched the finale and discussed this together (divided, of course). The watch party took place on July 15. However, OK! Magazine reports that the cast was quickly blindsided when they learned that a violent scene did not make the final cut of the finale.

The final episode had feuding sister-in-laws and former best friends sitting together at dinner. Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Jenn Fessler, Dolores Catania, and friend of the season Jackie Goldschneider sat down at a steakhouse in the finale episode, where a violent fight between Aydin and Cabral broke out. This will not be the first time they have fought, as the pair came to physical blows earlier in the season. Bonds and friendships were in turmoil for some time, so it is not surprising that a fight broke out between the ladies. But it was Catania, the "Switzerland" of the group, who sat alone after the fight, among broken glass.

The 'RHONJ' Cast Is Confused At The Cut Scene

Upon learning that the fight did not make the final cut, the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey were upset. The finale fight that is still keeping fans hooked and being the result of a season-long divide not making the final cut does not make much sense. Maybe the producers had their reasons.

A source reportedly told OK! Magazine, “As you guys know, Danielle threw a glass pitcher at Jennifer. [But] for some reason, the action of Danielle actually throwing the glass pitcher at Jen was cut. You still see glass on the floor, and there’s obviously a ton of tension in the room, but the scene doesn’t make complete sense, as no one completely understands what caused it to be there.”

The source continued. "The cast was dumbfounded when they were brought together to see the finale at Rails and discuss it. None of them understood why this scene would have been cut. It was a completely violent, insane outburst, and fans should truly get to see it in order to fully grasp the severity of the situation and what happened.”

Although no one knows why the scene was cut, many believe that it has something to do with protecting Cabral for legal reasons. As she was the one who threw the glass pitcher, Cabral could potentially end up in legal trouble. She also physically fought Aydin, which is another factor as to why she would need to be protected. As fans impatiently wait for news on Season 15, nothing has been confirmed. Not even the housewives know the plans for Season 15. Cohen did state that the show needs a cast shakeup. However, his responses to fans calling for a reboot has left fans feeling even more uneasy over the future of the show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 P.M. All episodes are available to stream next day on Peacock.

