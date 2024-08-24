The Big Picture Teresa Giudice indulges in rumor mill drama by spreading false stories about the cast of RHONJ to create on-screen conflict.

Margaret Josephs retaliates against Teresa by engaging in a tit-for-tat battle, escalating the feud through rumors about her husband, Luis.

Cast feuds fueled by Teresa's refusal to take responsibility for the rumors spreading led the show to a breaking point.

The problems with Real Housewives of New Jersey started long before the explosive last supper at the Rails Steakhouse in Season 14. At the Season 13 reunion, Teresa Giudice told host Andy Cohen there was no way she and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga could co-exist another season of the reality series. Her prediction turned out to be true, and the feud derailed not only Season 14, but also the future of this cast on the series. Teresa isn't above spreading a rumor about her family, like the time back in 2012 when she told the women in the group that she heard Melissa had once worked at a club as a stripper. But Teresa's longstanding feud with the Gorgas is not the only thing that has taken the series so far off course in recent years.

The cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey has become reliant on compromising background information they obtain from outside sources to spread about other cast members. It appears that Teresa has figured out that if she brings up a rumor that she heard about someone in her cast, she can spin that drama into a storyline that will carry her through the season. This sleight-of-hand performance allows her to focus on trumped-up drama, while keeping the reality of her home life off-camera. And now, other cast members are following her lead and the whole show has become enmeshed in this rumor drama that has brought the series to a breaking point.

Margaret Josephs seemed determined to meet Teresa tit-for-tat. When Teresa goes low, Margaret meets her in the dirt, and the pair are locked in a battle to prove the other is most awful. Each of them have been digging into the other's past, and allegedly using third parties to leak information to bring up rumors on the show. It has led to the series spending years circling the drain when it comes to moving the narrative forward, due in large part to Teresa's inability to accept responsibility, admit to any wrongdoing, and learn to stop digging when she perceives someone as an enemy. The cast being constantly alienated by the rumors being spread completely derailed the series, and even amid the rumored cast shake-up, there are signs that there is no stopping the rumor mill on Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Teresa Started The Rumor Mill Years Ago

In Season 11, Teresa got the rumor mill up and running when she attended a party thrown by Jackie Goldschneider to celebrate her husband's birthday. After Teresa arrived at the party, she mumbled a rumor quietly to Melissa, suggesting that Evan cheats on his wife while claiming to be working out at the gym. Teresa was attempting to set up Melissa and Margaret to spread the rumor by discussing it on camera. This is obvious, because the next thing Teresa said to Melissa was "maybe Margaret would know 'cause she lives in the area."

Teresa later went up to Margaret and commented on how many people she knows, asking "Like, why do I hear rumors about Evan?" Meanwhile, the birthday boy is unsuspectingly celebrating just steps away. When Margaret asked her to clarify, Teresa finally spelled it out, saying she had heard he was "screwing around." This is a defining moment in the history of Real Housewives of New Jersey. It allowed Margaret to see just how low Teresa was willing to go out of spite. Even Teresa's friend Jennifer Aydin acknowledged it was pretty low to spread a rumor about a man cheating on his wife, whilte claiming you "can't remember" the source: "At the end of the day, if you don't have any receipts honey, shut the f*** up."

When Teresa didn't get the reaction she wanted from Melissa and Marge, she ran to Dolores Catania to spread the rumor, and her brother Joe Gorga overheard as well. Teresa spreading this rumor has its roots in Season 10, when Jackie spoke on camera about paparazzi photos that seemed to suggest Teresa was seeing someone in 2019. Teresa got her revenge, because the rumor about Jackie's marriage became a central focal point for Season 11, keeping Teresa in the middle of everything on Real Housewives of New Jersey, without having to share much of her personal life at all.

Luis Ruelas Ramped the Rumor Mill Way Up

Image via Bravo

During Season 11, viewers started to get to know Teresa's new beau, Luis. Swiftly following his appearance on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, rumors about his past also began circulating. At the Season 11 reunion, Jackie was trying to make Teresa understand how hurtful a false rumor can be to a relationship, so she mentioned the rumors circulating online about Luis' having a "dark past" and an obsession with sex. And then, over the break between Season 11 and 12, a video circulated of Luis at a strange workshop where he was in the nude recording an apology video to an ex-girlfriend while surrounded by a circle of men shouting at him. At the Season 14 Rails Steakhouse dinner, it was revealed that Jackie had met with Luis' ex-girlfriend who was bringing up his past, and Margaret blamed Jackie for leaking the information the ex brought to her, including the apology video.

Related Teresa Giudice Explains Her Reaction to Jackie Goldschneider's Betrayal Teresa Giudice is breaking down her thoughts on the explosive season 14 finale, including the bombshell revelation surrounding Jackie Goldschneider.

The rumors about Luis continued to build after he kept appearing on Real Housewives of New Jersey, and his past continued to catch up with him. At the Season 12 reunion, Teresa was livid that Margaret had continually asked questions about the headlines people were seeing about Luis. She felt that the rumors were gaining momentum because Margaret kept addressing them. Reunion host Andy Cohen even stepped in at one point to try to make Teresa understand that, regardless of Margaret asking questions or not, he would have brought up the online rumors about Luis at the reunion, because that is his job. To try to keep peace, Margaret even offered a heartfelt apology to Luis, which he accepted, and she observed that he had been working on himself and was doing a great job. But Teresa continued to hold Margaret responsible for all the online drama that Luis faced, and refused to make peace, even when she learned to pretend that was what she wanted.

In Season 13, the Rumors Targeted the Gorgas

Close

At the Season 12 reunion, Teresa and Joe Gorga argued once again about him defending his wife instead of backing his sister, and her resentment at his involvement in Real Housewives of New Jersey. Teresa was adamant that her brother hadn't supported her, and then suddenly, in Season 13, a rumor popped up that Melissa had cheated on Joe. New cast member Danielle Cabral was set up to spread the rumor on camera, when it turned out that Joe had already heard the rumor before filming began, from Teresa and Luis. It was old news to Melissa and Joe, but Jennifer Aydin had Danielle deliver the news to Melissa on camera as though it was new information, to ensure that the couple had to re-hash the rumor on national TV. When asked at the reunion what motive she could have to pretend to Danielle that the rumor would be new information to Melissa, Jennifer admitted that was the "narrative" they were going with at the time, looking to Teresa with a shrug.

Luis then claimed in the Season 13 finale that he had a file of information on each cast member that he had obtained from a private investigator. On the reunion stage, Joe Gorga, Frank Catania, John Fuda, and Margaret each accused Luis of attempting to lead a "smear" campaign against them by leaking information online, and encouraging hateful tweets and bot pile-ons through social media and bloggers. Margaret accused Luis of phoning her son at work and threatening him. John Fuda took particular umbrage at his past being investigated, and his ex-girlfriend being contacted in prison to provide information about him. John called Luis out at the reunion, and the feud between Teresa, Luis, and the Fudas carried into Season 14, where Teresa told everyone with ears that John had a checkered past as a drug dealer.

Margaret and Teresa Are Locked In a Rumor Battle

Image via Bravo

At the beginning of Season 14, Teresa began facing allegations that she had asked bloggers to dig up and post information from John Fuda's past, including details from his criminal record. Then social media accounts that go by the monikers "Melissa's Old Nose" and "RHONJ Tea Bee" claimed that Teresa had reached out with information her lawyer had discovered about John, and wanted it leaked to a reporter at the US Sun. Andy even spoke out against the cast leaking this kind of background information to bloggers on his radio show on SiriusXM, stating that he suspected Teresa's lawyer was involved. He went on to say that this leaking of information is where Jersey "lost the plot" and then directly attributed the need for a "new direction" on the series to this situation.

After Season 14 came to an end with a canceled reunion and in dire need of a new direction, the blogging drama has not been left in the past. Now the social media account for the AllAboutTRH podcast has come forward with a text exchange that seemingly suggests a producer that Margaret knows was possibly trying to dig up dirt on an old cast member at one point during filming. If it sounds like flimsy stuff, it's because it is. But there is one person with a vendetta against Margaret, who has an agenda to prove that she is the one who digs up dirt on cast members... and that's Teresa.

The AllAboutTRH podcast, its social media accounts, and website, have pushed Teresa's narrative in the past, and has dedicated episodes of their podcast to trashing Melissa. The fact that text messages that are meant to paint Margaret in a negative light are surfacing still, messages that technically have no tie to Margaret other than the fact that she possibly knows the person who sent them, proves that Andy was right that Real Housewives of New Jersey has lost the plot. Because even amid the cast shake-up, even after a derailed Season 14, and a murky future for the franchise, it appears that Teresa and her camp have learned nothing, and are still hell-bent on using this same worn-out tactic of leaking information about the cast to try to score points in a game she alone is playing.

Past seasons of Real Housewives of New Jersey are available to stream on Peacock.