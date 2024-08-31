Viewers of The Real Housewives of New Jersey who got their hopes up upon reading recent reports that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga may end their feud should be prepared to be disappointed. Despite recent reports stating that they are planning to end the feud to save RHONJ, insider sources state otherwise. A source reports to OK! Magazine that the reports could not be further from the truth. Gorga and Giudice’s feud will live on.

The feud that catalyzed the divide during Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been ongoing for a decade. Also, recent reports stated that both Gorga and Giudice have opened up about not planning on reconciling. Before Season 14 premiered, the damage was already done, especially when both of them refused to film within the same vicinity. Gorga has also publicly expressed that she will not return to the show if Giudice is asked back. Since neither will be reconciling, how Bravo plans on saving the show may go back to possibly playing around with the cast.

“The rumor that Teresa and Melissa are going to drop their feud could not be further from the truth,” a source shared, whilst also stating that Giudice never mentioned reconciling with Gorga and her brother Joe Gorga. “Teresa wants nothing to do with Melissa or her brother. She made that clear this season and that’s not something she’s going to change her mind on.”

How Can ‘RHONJ’ Be Saved?

Image via Bravo

Fans can remember that Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey ended in the Last Supper, a reunion-styled tell-all at Rails. Since the dinner and the watch party, the future of the show remains unknown. Andy Cohen’s comments on possibly rebooting the show have not been very comforting to the fans either, as they helped to spark worry among the fanbase. As of now, nothing has been confirmed.

The source also laments that a reconciliation between the pair would be pointless as it would not make sense. The source elaborates that the show is in limbo because of the divide. “If Teresa is asked to return to the show, Melissa is not going to be asked back,” the source said. “The two of them returning is just not happening”.

Because of the divide, the show is in trouble, as they have hit a series low in ratings twice in one season. The divide has left producers with no choice but to possibly split the divide up, with some of the cast members’ future of the show being threatened. Fans expect the producers to make some crucial changes, as the toxicity is not making the show an enjoyable viewing experience. Cohen has recently stated that fans will have to “wait for great things”, so fans can stay hopeful that the plans for the 15th season may be the show’s saving grace.

All episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.

