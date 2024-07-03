The Big Picture Newer RHONJ housewives like Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral stand up to Teresa Giudice, while Jenn Fessler's contract status remains uncertain.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has a cast lineup featuring several Housewives who have been on the reality show for years. Teresa Giudice, of course, has appeared on the show since season one (with a brief interlude along the way). But it’s the newer housewives who seem to have everybody talking right now.

First, it was Rachel Fuda showing that she was not afraid of the wrath of Teresa by going toe-to-toe with her in several heated exchanges. Next it was Danielle Cabral standing up to Jennifer Aydin and showing her that she is no pushover. Another fairly recent addition to the show was Jennifer Fessler. However, Jennifer has not been offered a full-time contract that we know of, instead only appearing on the show as a ‘friend’ of the housewives.

According to Danielle, this is a problem for Jenn as, to Danielle, it seems that Jenn is jealous of Danielle’s full-time contract on the show as a main housewife. In an interview with Access Hollywood, when Jennifer Fessler’s name was brought up, Danielle said: “Fessler, to me…” then shrugged before continuing, saying:” What do I do… I tried with that one.” The kids' clothing designer then said why she feels they are not close: “She didn’t like me when I got full-time… I’m convinced she just didn’t like me from then on.”

Fans Think Jennifer Fessler Has Changed Since First Appearing on 'RHONJ'

Viewers may be inclined to agree with Danielle, as many fans have commented on how much Jennifer Fessler seems to have "changed" since first appearing on the show. Not only has Jenn altered her appearance with various cosmetic and aesthetic procedures, but she also seems to have changed her allegiances and to be firmly gravitating towards Teresa and Jennifer Aydin’s camp.

Danielle agrees, saying in the interview: “I’ve been kind to her, nice to her [Fessler], I mean you watch some scenes and her and Jackie [Goldschneider] are like,’ she did what?!’ It’s like, shut up, man, you don’t even know the story…I hope she’s sitting in that house of hers saying damn, I picked the wrong side.”

The Jersey Housewife made it clear that she doesn't value Jennifer Fessler's opinion after watching her flip-flop and change allegiances on the show, saying Jennifer goes “whichever way the wind blows. … You can’t take anything she says seriously.”

Danielle also said that viewers haven’t even seen the full extent of how Jennifer Fessler behaved after coming to her fashion launch party and appearing to take Jen Aydin’s side, following the physical altercation previously, saying: “She came in very hot, she came in my Boujie Kidz party fully defending Jennifer. They cut so much out of that.” It sounds like this is just the tip of the iceberg between Danielle and Jennifer and that things look set to get even more frosty.

