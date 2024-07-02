The Big Picture The rift between RHONJ stars Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral deepens, linked to the decade-long feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

The fallout between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral added to the rift between the stars of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. At the heart of the divide is the decade-long feud between sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. Then the ladies took sides, with Jackie Goldschneider shifting her alliance to Giudice, shocking Gorga and Josephs. Cabral and Aydin fell out, and Cabral stopped speaking to Giudice following the fallout too. The tension between the reality stars heated up when a physical fight broke out last episode at Giudice’s party, causing them to be suspended from filming. Now Cabral spoke about her fallout on Bravo’s Digital Original, and she is just as confused as the fans.

“I did not expect it to change so drastically going in this year,” she said. “I felt very confident with my friendships. I didn’t have anything on the bingo card. I was gonna just saunter in, eat the food, drink the drinks, and it didn’t happen like that for me. For me, it was more like I took a backseat and I let people show me their true colors. So I navigated those waters my personal way.”

After stating she “immediately took 10 steps back” when she saw a different side to Aydin, she said, “It sucked at the beginning because I was like, ‘Didn’t you just come to my son’s communion and like give me a really big check and weren’t we good?’ And then we were not. Some people are just complete animals. And I’m talking really for Jen because there’s still stuff that I need to clear out with Teresa, that we’ve not talked about. Those are not my people.”

Will the Feuding Stars Call a Truce on 'RHONJ'?

Despite wanting to clear the air with Giudice, it seems like a reconciliation between Cabral and Aydin is unlikely. The pair recently went to war on Instagram after Cabral’s event on the show. Cabral wrote, “I’ll take all the jabs, low blows, and disgusting accusations from egotistically entitled evil humans if it means this WONDERFUL ORGANIZATION gets noticed! Bring it on…” Aydin responded with a post of a devil tarot card, saying, “The devil card came up in my reading. A master manipulator is lurking around me..wonder who it is.”

Cabral also addressed the fight following the episode. She opened her statement by quoting The Real Housewives of New York veteran Luann de Lesseps, stating “It’s really hard for me to say that I’ll miss her all that much. But as they say on Broadway, the show must go on.” She follows this with how she sat back as “the lies spread like wildfire,” before closing the statement with how the party was the “tip of the iceberg.”

The fight last episode will not be the only time the feuding stars get violent. The opening of Season 14 saw Dolores Catania sit alone at dinner, surrounded by borne glass. Giudice, Gorga, Cabral, Aydin, Catania, Goldschneider, Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, and Jenn Fessler sat down to dinner at a steakhouse, which ended after another physical fight between Cabral and Aydin broke out. Kim DePaola offered more details on the fight, saying, “[Danielle] picked up a glass pitcher and threw it, which could’ve really gotten ugly. Which was very dangerous. It was really shocking. Jen said something to Danielle about [Nate Cabral’s] anatomy, saying that he’s got like, you know, man boobs. That really put Danielle over the edge, okay? And I guess it was building up. But this was the second time that it got physical between [the two].”

Neither has stated that they were open to reconciliation. There seems to be no chance of reconciliation as of right now, especially with the physical fights, the online shade, and the reunion being canceled for the same reason. Bravo kingpin Andy Cohen teased that the steakhouse dinner is like ‘The Last Supper’ and the reunion and the finale all in one. If that is the case, maybe Cabral and Aydin were never meant to be friends.

