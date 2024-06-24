The Big Picture Cabral and Aydin's feud escalates online with Instagram shade, following explosive physical fights.

Cabral faces backlash for VIP treatment; she addresses the issue on Instagram without Aydin's approval.

Bravo cancels RHONJ reunion due to Cabral and Aydin's inability to reconcile after Season 14 finale.

Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin are not the best of friends right now. Their first physical fight was at Teresa Giudice’s party, which caused them to be suspended from filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Their second fight was the explosive Season 14 finale, where they throw glass at each other. Now their feud is heating up online on Instagram, as Reality Blurb reports. Cabral threw the first punch, as Aydin responded with a cryptic message.

The most recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey saw Cabral and Aydin argue over Cabral’s treatment of Lina Kidis, who was a hairstylist. She was kicked out of the VIP section of Cabral’s event, to Aydin’s dismay. As fans reacted, Cabral shared a post on Instagram addressing the issue by stating it was an “honest mistake and unfortunate situation” - not without shading Aydin. “I’ll take all the jabs, low blows, and disgusting accusations from egotistically entitled evil humans if it means this WONDERFUL ORGANIZATION gets noticed! Bring it on,” Cabral wrote on Instagram. “

“I’ve been working with Sunrise SI for a few years (before housewives), and when I knew I had a bigger platform and some newly famous friends, I was ecstatic to see what we could do,” she continued. “I wasn’t known yet, not nearly as known as the others (I was fully aware of this), so I was so thankful they agreed. But, let me tell you, THIS event was by far one of the most packed events I’ve ever attended as a [RHONJ] with this cast…and that goes for ANY housewife, from any franchise (minus BravoCon, obvi). THIS IS WHY CENTRAL JERSEY IS THE BEST!”

‘RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin Claps Back

Jennifer Aydin was not going to let Cabral get the last word. After Cabral posted on Instagram, she too posted. She posted a post of a tarot card with the devil on it among more tarot cards with the caption, “The devil card came up in my reading. A master manipulator is lurking around me… wonder who it is.” Fans will have to wait and see if the internet shade ends here. However, the tension between them is only getting hotter.

A possible reconciliation between the two rivals seems unlikely, as they come to blows during the Season 14 finale. Also, Bravo bosses canceled the reunion as there was “no path forward” for the housewives to become civil. Dubbing the finale fight ‘The Last Supper,’ Bravo kingpin Andy Cohen did tease that something would replace the reunion, though ‘The Last Supper’ is “the finale and the reunion” all in one. Even though Giudice is doing her own reunion, fans will have to wait and see what Cohen does instead of the reunion.

