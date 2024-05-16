The Big Picture Danielle Cabral revealed a falling out with Teresa Giudice, keeping fans on their toes.

Cabral chose not to disclose the reason for the feud but hinted at addressing it in the Season 14 reunion.

Cabral's growing friendship with Rachel Fuda sparks speculation about her feud with Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral has just spilled the beans on her dynamic with castmate Teresa Giudice, and things are not looking good between these two! Following the Season 14 premiere, tensions were running high after Giudice and fellow housewife Jennifer Aydin attacked John Fuda and brought up rumors about his questionable sexual history that were making the rounds online. Two episodes into the season, Cabral chose to go on the record and reveal that she and Giudice had a falling out.

While Cabral didn’t reveal the exact reason why she’s not speaking to her castmate anymore, she opened up about their feud on the Page Six podcast Virtual Reali-Tea. Cabral explained that they were cordial up till the filming of the Season 13 reunion in the following words:

“We talked all the way up to the holidays and then something happened and I decided to back away.”

When asked about the reason behind the fallout, Cabral chose not to reveal that just yet. However, she did say that she hopes to address the situation in the Season 14 reunion that is slated to be taped a few weeks before the season finale. Cabral claims that there is still a lot of confusion about where the two ladies stand and when she gets the chance, she “has a lot of questions for Teresa.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

While Cabral and Giudice are at Odds, Cabral and Rachel Fuda Get Closer

Close

Cabral joined the ladies in RHONJ Season 13 in 2023 and quickly became friends with Giudice. However, now that their friendship has taken a rocky turn, she seems to be getting closer to her fellow housewife Rachel Fuda. While this duo constantly clashed with each other during Season 13, Cabral has revealed that they buried the hatchet before RHONJ Season 14 hit the screens.

Cabral described her new dynamic with Fuda as “fire and ice.” We have a great friendship, and the things that annoyed me or really turned me off about her last year, it’s endearing this year,” said Cabral about how their friendship has progressed since last season. Cabral did go on to add that Fuda could get very cold. But she quickly explained how that was a trait people were going to love on the show. All this has led to speculation that her feud with Giudice is because of her growing friendship with Fuda.

Related What ‘Eurovision’ Does Better Than Any Other American Reality Show 12 points to the longest running and biggest live music event in the world!

In an interview with The Sun, Cabral also addressed the rumored fight between her and Aydin, who seems to have formed an alliance with Teresa Giudice in the current season. She hinted that fans will see the whole story unfold in Season 14. Cabral, however, didn’t hold back from throwing shade at Aydin and did so in the following words:

“My patience has been packed for a very long time and I’m waiting for Season 14 to air. But I could say, for me, it was very surprising. For the viewers and fans of Housewives, it’s not surprising. They already knew what kind of person I was dealing with.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday at 8:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock