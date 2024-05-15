The Big Picture Danielle Cabral faces the challenge of forming authentic friendships on Real Housewives of NJ to avoid Teresa's wrath.

Danielle is learning to think for herself and is unwilling to sacrifice untapped bonds for anyone's rule.

As Danielle finds her place, she's turning a corner but may face consequences for her alliances on the show.

During her first season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Danielle Cabral was shuffled to Team Teresa without understanding what she was about to get herself into. As time went on, Danielle was able to see things for herself. She wants to be friends with Rachel Fudo, and she's enjoying the fun she's having with Melissa Gorga. But when it comes to Teresa Giudice, that's not going to fly! It seems Danielle is willing to put it all on the line to form an authentic friendship with people she was prohibited from before. As fans are well aware, Teresa will explode the instant someone proves disloyal, so Danielle is bound to be attacked by the Villain of the Garden State without warning. Danielle needs to secure a new alliance before Teresa goes on the warpath. A new war is brewing down the shore!

Joining the cast during Season 13, Danielle Cabral was one of two official new girls on the street. As the majority of the thirteenth season was spent exploring the presumed final chapter of the Giudice-Gorga family feud, Danielle came in hot and found herself as a new ally for Teresa and a willing solider in her battle. Having her own experience with feuding family members, Danielle found solace in Teresa's experience as the sibling battle was reminiscent of her current trials and tribulations. Due to the fact that if you're not with Teresa Giudice, you're against her, Danielle's back was up against the wall. But it worked for her. For the moment. As Teresa's true colors were showing, Danielle was aware that the opinions she had against the other side may have been misguided. As viewers learned through flashbacks, much of Danielle's off-season time was spent forging friendships with her instant rival Rachel and Teresa's nemesis Melissa. So what does Danielle do from here? Seems like she's in a no-win situation. Being in the middle is much harder than it seems.

Danielle Cabral is Eager To Think For Herself

To kick off the second episode of Season 14, viewers were given an inside peek into Danielle's family life. To say the Cabrals are thriving would be an understatement. Danielle and Nate Cabral's daughter Valentina has officially signed with a new talent agency, and she's getting her new headshots taken. And it's simply adorable. Valentina is a bundle of joy and a ray of sunshine. It's clear that this little girl is destined to be a star. And Danielle is going to become a momager. While offering some new insight into the growing descension between her and her brother, she will not let that get in the way of her children's relationship with her father, even if she has to cut ties with him due to his handling of the returned baby gift she sent her brother. With negativity still surrounding her, the episode's main focus was the party Danielle was throwing for her husband. She reveals that it has been six years since Nate had a cyst removed from his brain, so it's time to celebrate his life and health with a Jersey shore party!

With the shore party as the eventual main event for the episode, it was time to prepare. Danielle was joined by Jennifer Aydin for a little pre-shore preparation partyy at Teresa's house. While getting their butts shocked and pimples removed via Emsculpt Neo treatment, Danielle shares that she will be staying at the Fuda shore house for the weekend. It was quite clear that Danielle was already trepidatious about telling Teresa her plans, but let's be real, Teresa would have found out anyway. Teresa warned her that this was going to be a slippery slope for Danielle. And in a way, she's right. Danielle is learning that the monsters Teresa painted her rivals as are not actually reality.

Due to the fact that perhaps Teresa was otherwise engaged in her butt zapping, Danielle didn't get the brunt of Teresa's wrath. That being said, Teresa, low-key, threatened Danielle by telling her to be careful of who she is friends with, all while telling her she can be friends with whoever she wants. The contradiction is clear proof that Danielle is in a no-win situation. Danielle was well aware that it is Teresa's way or the highway. If she wants to maintain her relationship with Teresa, she can't outwardly befriend the likes of Rachel and Melissa, but the desire to do so is quite evident. It's becoming clear that Danielle is unwilling to sacrifice an untapped bond because she has to walk on eggshells around someone who is supposed to be her friend. But truly, with the venom Teresa constantly spews, what kind of friend is she?

Danielle Wants To Give Peace a Chance

Since this season is required to feature split filming, since the families are no longer on speaking terms, all the women were divided among three shore houses as they prepared for the Cabrals' big party. Staying with Rachel and John Fuda are Danielle and Nate, along with Jennifer Fessler. To the viewers, it does seem like there are a lot of missing pieces, especially when Rachel and Danielle are getting along quite famously. To be frank, if you told us that they have been best friends forever, we might believe you! Danielle and Rachel have quite a lot in common. They are mothers to young children. They have wonderful families. And from a filming perspective, they joined the cast together. Rachel and Danielle are making up for lost time from Season 13. At the celebration of life party, everyone had a wonderful time. Even Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs greeted one another with immense kindness! Is the world coming to an end?! Almost every public gathering, party, or event on this program ends in a blow up, but perhaps the occasion is creating a positive atmosphere. Danielle offers a beautiful speech for her husband following the surprise gospel choir performance.

This peaceful gathering is truly the epitome of who Danielle actually might be at her core. During Season 13, Danielle was a little chihuahua, biting when others attack. Her back was against a wall due to the situation she was in, on top of dealing with a very difficult personal situation with her family. She spent an entire season listening to others tell her what to think, and now she's finding the strength to stand up and make her own decisions. Fans watch The Real Housewives franchise for the lavish lifestyles and endless drama, but sometimes they forget these are real people who are just having their lives taped. And when you're filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey with young children, they will grow up on television. Danielle knows she has to protect herself and her family from future pain. Danielle has stated that she wants more than this show. She's floated the idea of a program about entrepreneurs who happen to be moms. Or, as she says, momtrepreneurs! For Danielle to achieve her future goals, she has to be aware of the present. Who she aligns with and is friends with could topple everything. And she knows that.

In Season 13, Danielle was thrust into a world that she was immediately head-deep in. All the drama that surrounded the season outweighed the beautiful story lines that could have been her Real Housewives of New Jersey origin story. Her business, Boujie Kids, was on the verge of a boom. Her family life was being torn apart. But those stories were being overshadowed by drama. Now, only two episodes into the season and Danielle Cabral has found her place and is already turning a corner. But it will likely come at a cost. With a leak that she and Jen Aydin were temporarily suspended from filming due to an altercation, it's quite clear that Danielle will likely retreat from her alliance with Teresa and Jen. So yes, once again, Danielle is in a no-win situation. But if it means her integrity is saved, perhaps the result will be worth it in the end. Danielle's mission is to protect herself and share her story.

