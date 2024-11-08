Back in the day, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's main plotline was not about the family feud between sister and brother Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga. No, no. The first season of the reality series focused heavily on Caroline Manzo, Jacqueline Laurita, Dina Manzo, and the original villain of the group, Danielle Staub. At that time, in 2009, having a sordid past was deemed uncouth. With Danielle Staub's questionable backstory, she was bolted to a stake for her alleged criminal and stripper past.

It all came to a head when Staub slammed the book Cop Without a Badge on the table, prompting Giudice to flip a table with the infamous "prostitution whore." Now, more than a decade later, Danielle Staub is spilling all the tea about the salacious tell-all. Appearing on the Straightened Out Podcast podcast, Staub is revealing everything fans have been pondering for years.

Danielle Staub Discusses the Infamous Book

During the podcast, Danielle Staub spoke to the trio of hosts about her experience on the hit Bravo series. Knowing her life was going to change forever following the announcement of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Staub believes she was cast as the "single mess." With a world filled with paparazzi now, Staub noted that her life was always going to be different. When they brought up the infamous table flip, Staub was willing to spill about the book that prompted it all.

As the hosts buttered her up, Staub believes that the OG Housewives conspired against her. She says that she wanted to talk about the book, not realizing how the other women would turn it into a circus. She wanted to clarify everything, but it instead promoted a "confidential informant's words in a book named 'Cop Without a Badge.'"

She says that the author, Charles Kipp, wrote like a jaded ex, even comparing him to an eight-year-old. She goes on to share that every time she sees a table flip or the book, it promotes the dark time she went through that is detailed in the book. In the interview, she shares that she wanted to discuss the details from her past like adults, never anticipating things to come out in the manner that they did. After watching the infamous scene with the cast, they compare it to an old-school mob movie. While Staub comments on the actions of the moments, she celebrates her time as a dancer. Danielle Staub's ability to share this story put a bit more clarification behind one of the most iconic moments in reality television.

