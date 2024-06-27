The Big Picture Danielle Staub accuses Margaret Josephs of creating fake accounts to attack RHONJ stars.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Danielle Staub is out for blood — and this time around, her victim is her former co-star, Margaret Josephs. In a video posted on @AllRhonj on X (formerly Twitter), Staub calls Josephs out for creating over 275 fake accounts to attack RHONJ stars Teresa Giudice and Siggy Flicker specifically. This allegation comes as no surprise, since Josephs and Staub never really got along while Staub was still part of the show.

However, things took a nasty turn when Staub took to X, to expose Josephs for allegedly sending hate to castmates through those fake accounts. Staub claimed that Josephs might have forgotten that she herself had told her about all the girls she had been hiring to do her dirty work.

But this isn’t the first time Josephs has been accused of throwing other RHONJ stars under the bus for her own gain. On a June 2023 episode of the All About TRH podcast, Flicker claimed that the producers of the show always play favorites with Josephs because she “will go into dark places where no one dares.” Flicker implied that Josephs does whatever the producers ask her to, and as a result, “she is protected in the editing room.”

Margaret Josephs Rumored to Have an ‘Arsenal’ of Information Castmates

Josephs’s cast mates have had a lot to say about her gossiping habits in the past. During the March 23, 2023, episode of RHONJ, Rachel Fuda revealed that Giudice and Jennifer Aydin had warned her about Josephs’s “arsenal” of information on friends and enemies. And the claim was proven to be true in RHONJ Season 14, Episode 7 when Josephs shared screenshots of her castmate Jackie Goldschneider calling Dolores Catania a “slob.”

In response to Josephs, Goldschneider explained her side of the story on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp. Mellencamp shared Goldschneider's clarification which she had sent in via text, saying that she never intended for her comment to be on camera. According to Bravo, Margaret defended her decision to share the screenshot in an Instagram story with the caption, “Screenshots over cheap shots every time.”

Goldschneider, however, did not see it that way and claimed that it was a “nasty thing to do.” The RHOBH star went on to clarify that she does not have any ill feelings toward Catania and doesn’t think of her as a slob. According to Mellencamp, Goldschneider was just “mad in the moment,” and the entire thing was blown way out of proportion.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 airs every Sunday at 8PM ET on Bravo and the episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

