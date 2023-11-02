The Big Picture Thomas Manzo is seeking a plea deal after hiring someone to break into his ex-wife Dina's home and harm her new boyfriend.

The case has been ongoing for years, but this is the first time a plea deal is being considered.

The plea deal is delaying the trial and causing Dina to repeatedly relive the traumatic events.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has always had family, and their feuds, at the center of the drama. The fallout between sisters Caroline Manzo and Dina Manzo has been a central part of the show. They were once close until alleged jealousy and family infighting caused their current estrangement. Dina is in the news again because of her ex-husband, Thomas Manzo. Thomas, whose brother is Caroline's husband Albert Manzo, is currently seeking a plea deal after allegedly hiring someone to break into the home of David Cantin, Dina's new husband, and brutally beat the couple.

Dina was robbed of a $60,000 ring in the process of the home invasion and Thomas was arrested in 2021 for his connection to the crime. A co-conspirator, John Perna, was also arrested. Perna claims he was only offered some discounts at the Brownstone, which is the banquet hall that Albert and Thomas own. Now, it does seem as if a plea deal for Thomas is likely. “Plea negotiations are anticipated. [And] both the United States and the defendant desire additional time to negotiate a plea agreement, which would render any grand jury proceedings and any subsequent trial of this matter unnecessary," a document in the case notes, as reported by Reality Tea.

This marks Thomas' first plea request. He hired a new attorney as well, his sixth in the case to date, and is now walking around as a free man because of a $100k bond.

The Strange Break-In and Brutal Beating of Dina Manzo

When Thomas hired Perna, he allegedly asked him to give Cantin a “permanent facial scar." The case has further left the Manzo family estranged after Caroline penned a letter of support for Thomas to the judge in the case. On the night of the crime in 2017, officers found Dina and Cantin, who had freed themselves from zip-ties after being attacked with a baseball bat. According to NBC News, Cantin told investigators he and Dina had just gotten home when one of the suspects charged at him with a baseball bat and attacked him. Dina told investigators one of the suspects pushed her against a wall, covered her mouth, threw her to the floor and kicked her before taking her engagement ring off her finger. Cantin tried to shield Dina's body from being kicked as both were on the floor.