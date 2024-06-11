The Big Picture Justice served: Dina Cantin's ex found guilty of assault, facing prison time for his actions towards her then-boyfriend.

Justice has been served for The Real Housewives of New Jersey alumna Dina Cantin. Her ex-husband, Thomas Manzo, has been found guilty of hiring a mobster to assault her then-boyfriend Dave Cantin in 2020 and is facing a lengthy time behind bars. People reported that Dina took to Instagram to react to the conviction, where she was met with love and support from fans. She wrote on her Instagram story:

“I call my power back to me. I call my energy back to me. I call my magic back to me. I am cleansed and disconnected from anything that may drain me. I am shielded from any energy that does not serve me. I am safe. I am protected. I am whole. And so it is. And it is so.”

Dina separated from her ex-husband, with rumors of infidelity being the reason. They divorced in 2016 after her exit from The Real Housewives of New Jersey. As their divorce was finalized, Dina married Dave in 2017.

The Former ‘RHONJ’ Star Now Has Justice

But Thomas took this split to heart. He hired John Perna to hurt Dave in exchange for a wedding reception at Albert Manzo’s establishment The Brownstone. The assault happened in 2015 before the divorce was finalized, and it prompted a near-decade-long fight for justice. Despite the love she received on social media, not everyone was supportive. Her sister and former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Caroline Manzo, asked the judge for leniency in Thomas’s sentencing, driving a further rift between the sisters.

After a two-week trial, Thomas was found guilty of “orchestrating an attack on his ex-wife’s current husband in return for an extravagant wedding reception.” U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger stated, “Thomas Manzo employed a member of the Lucchese Crime Family to carry out a brutal assault on his ex-wife’s then-boyfriend, inflicting serious injuries. As determined by a unanimous jury, Manzo committed multiple crimes by providing a free wedding in exchange for the assault and subsequently concealing related documents. He will now face appropriate consequences for his actions.” After the wedding and assault, he also “concealed and falsified documents related to the Perna wedding in response to a grand jury subpoena.”

Despite justice finally being served, it took a long time to get there. With her sister not by her side, it is easy to say that Dina did not have the easiest time. There was also a home invasion in 2017 where Dina and Dave were both assaulted, and Dina’s $60K ring was stolen. Her ex-husband was also arrested for that crime. Dina was left with “physical injuries, emotional injuries,” and “lingering fear.” Thomas was indicted for this crime in 2021, two years after his accomplice, James Mainello, was charged.

Perna pleaded guilty in December 2020 and was sentenced to 30 months. He was released in August 2023. Thomas, however, has a dark future waiting for him. Despite getting a few of his charges dismissed, he is still looking at up to 20 years in prison and a hefty fine of $250,000. “Manzo is now facing a substantial federal prison sentence for hiring a ‘made man’ to assault his ex-wife’s boyfriend," said FBI Newark Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy. He is due to be sentenced on October 15.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday at 8 PM on Bravo. All episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

