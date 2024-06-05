The Big Picture Tommy Manzo has been found guilty of orchestrating an attack on his ex-wife's current husband.

Manzo hired a member of the Lucchese Crime Family to carry out the assault in exchange for a free wedding reception.

Manzo faces a potential 20-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine for his actions.

Dina Manzo was once a critical member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. But more recently, she's been navigating life outside of reality television. Her ex-husband, Tommy Manzo, though, is facing a different future. The couple divorced in 2016 after Dina left the series and since, Tommy has not reacted kindly to the split. In the years since the finalization of their divorce, Dina married Dave Cantin in 2017. Tommy, however, wasn't happy and hired John Perna to hurt Cantin in exchange for a wedding reception at Albert Manzo's establishment, The Brownstone. Now, Tommy has been found guilty of this.

According to RLS Media, Manzo was found "guilty of orchestrating an attack on his ex-wife's current husband in return for an extravagant wedding reception." Manzo was convicted after a two-and-a-half week trial. "Thomas Manzo employed a member of the Lucchese Crime Family to carry out a brutal assault on his ex-wife’s then-boyfriend, inflicting serious injuries," stated U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. "As determined by a unanimous jury, Manzo committed multiple crimes by providing a free wedding in exchange for the assault and subsequently concealing related documents. He will now face appropriate consequences for his actions."

Has Been a Long Time Coming

The situation is so unbelievable (like that of a television plot point), even the FBI made note of how unreal Manzo's actions feel. "Manzo is now facing a substantial federal prison sentence for hiring a ‘made man’ to assault his ex-wife’s boyfriend," said FBI Newark Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy. "He orchestrated a free wedding and hid the documents to cover his actions. While the details resemble a plot from a poor TV crime drama, the evidence and testimony confirmed it was reality. We hope the victims can move on and leave Manzo and his criminal associations behind."

The assault on Cantin happened back in 2015, prior to their marriage and before Manzo's divorce was finalized. The couple was, however, separated, and it had been nearly a decade of trying to fight back against what Tommy orchestrated. Dina, whose sister Caroline Manzo and who was on The Real Housewives of New Jersey with her, does not talk to Albert or Caroline (the two are married) and have not seen them in person in years and the situation with Tommy hiring Perna probably has not helped matters. It is a nice win for Dina after all this time and sentencing will take place in October of this year. Tommy could face a "potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine." The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM ET. You can watch all previous episodes on Peacock. Watch on Peacock