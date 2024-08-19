The Big Picture Dolores Catania expresses gratitude for her time on RHONJ, regardless of potential exit.

What is the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey? It's the question on every Bravo fan's mind as the dramatic and epic fourteenth season of the hit reality series recently wrapped up, leaving the often-divided group more fractured than ever. While Bravo boss Andy Cohen continues to tease a potential cast shake-up, the women have begun to vocalize where they think the show should go when doing press interviews, the latest of which from Jersey mainstay Dolores Catania.

Joining in season 7, Catania has spent the last eight years on RHONJ, letting viewers into her personal life and dramas within the friend group. With decades-long ties to both Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, Catania's inclusion into the series was a no-brainer, and as the future of the show remains unknown, Catania is breaking down her mindset going into this new era.

Dolores Catania Shares Her Thoughts on a Potential 'RHONJ' Exit

Speaking to former Bravo star and Sirius XM personality Jeff Lewis on his radio show, Catania gave her honest thoughts on her journey on reality TV so far. Lewis, who had his own exit from Bravo years ago, shared his own perspective on leaving the network, saying, "I had words with them the first year or two, and then it kind of took me like two years to realize like, 'Oh wow.' A little bit more gratitude. Like if it weren't for them and the platform they gave me, I wouldn't have had this and this and this. It just took me a minute. 'cause you're hurt at first."

This led Catania to open up about her personal feelings regarding her time on The Real Housewives and on Bravo at large, expressing nothing but gratitude for her experience, no matter what happens. "I always said no matter how our expiration date happens, 'cause everybody has an expiration date as a housewife," the housewife explained on air. "It is not a forever thing. I would leave gracefully with a lot of gratitude because this has done so much for me."

She continued, "Did I ever belong to be on TV? I should have been a housewife from Totowa, you know, which is nothing wrong with that, but how did I get to this beautiful life? So, I was always grateful every year, like, thank you."

Of course, the news of a potential shakeup comes in the wake of many former Bravo stars coming after the network after leaving, including talent like Bethenny Frankel, Leah McSweeney, and more. Lewis referenced this as well to Catania, saying that when talent goes after Bravo and try to "burn the house down," it is a "big mistake" in the long run. Catania replied, "Yeah, it is."

As of today, there are still no answers as to where Jersey goes from here. In his latest interview, Cohen revealed to Entertainment Tonight that they are not rushing into production for season 15, saying, "You have to wait for great things.”

All episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are available to stream on Peacock.

