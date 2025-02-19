Like a lot of the Real Housewives, The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Traitors star Dolores Catania has had a unique experience with love. Although fans have been supportive of her love life, some have raised eyebrows when she started dating her current boyfriend Paulie Connell, as he was still married. Finally, after 14 years of separation, Connell’s divorce date has been set.

The couple appeared on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where they discussed Connell’s divorce. In the interview, Lewis pointed out how happy they are, and questioned why RHONJ fans are pressuring them into marriage. Catania explained that they “support each other.” “We get along. We do things together, and we’re happy with the way things are.” Connell chimed in and said, “You get engaged, and they want you to get married the next day. It’s just the way it is. You just have to get used to that.” Connell reveals that the date of his divorce has been set, which is “next week.”

Dolores Catania's Relationship Has Come Under Fire

Although many fans have expressed that they were happy for Catania, other fans raised concerns due to Connell’s marriage status. In the interview, Catania notes how the fans have had good intentions regarding their responses to her marriage choices. “They’re not like, ‘Oh, you’re not getting married.’ For them, that’s what they would want for me,” she said. She also notes how fans have criticized her relationship, but insists that she does not care about what people say.

Despite Connell being married, Catania has revealed that she has not pushed him into finalizing his divorce. Instead, she is focusing on their relationship and their happiness. “Unless I wanted to really get married, I’m not pushing him to do things to force this,” she previously said to Us Weekly. “But in all fairness, for us to be at the relationship we are, he should not be married and, yeah, I expect a divorce. [I don’t expect] a ring [or] marriage. If it comes great, but that has to be [after a divorce].”

Is Marriage Now on the Table for the ‘RHONJ’ Couple?