The Big Picture Dolores Catania's relationship with Paulie Connell raises concerns due to his ongoing marriage.

Catania expresses the need for Connell to finalize his divorce for their relationship to progress.

Trouble arises as Connell suggests he isn't in a rush to marry Catania post-divorce, hinting at issues.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania is in hot waters for speaking her mind about her boyfriend, Paulie Connell! The reality couple has already raised questions about their relationship, especially since Connell is still married to another woman. On top of it, Catania was recently caught asking a reporter to cut out a cryptic answer she gave about her partner.

Catania was speaking to Christina Gabaldi from US Weekly, the reality star was asked how things have been between her and Connell. While Catania’s initial response was positive, she tensed up her shoulders and was a little nervous when Gabaldi asked if she was “feeling good” about it. @byewighellodrama on Instagram shared the exchange between the two, revealing that Catania actually asked for her response to be cut out!

When the reporter presses Catania to open up about where things stand with her and Connell, the reality star admits that she “doesn’t get excited over men,” while quickly adding that things are great. However, as soon as she notices that the interaction is being filmed, Catonia asks for the conversation to be cut out from the rest of the interview. “I thought we were just talking,” she said.

Things Have Been Rocky Between Dolores Catania and Paulie Connell in ‘RHONJ’ Season 14

Dolores Catania and Paulie Connell have been dating since 2021. However, the problem is that Connell is still legally married to another woman. While he has been separated from her for 15 years, Catania still has her concerns. In May 2024, US Weekly reported that the reality boyfriend was very close to finalizing his divorce. Catania, too expressed her feelings about the situation in the following words:

“I’m not pushing him to do things to force this. But in all fairness, for us to be in the relationship we are, he should not be married and, yeah, I expect a divorce. [I don’t expect] a ring [or] marriage. If it comes great, but that has to be [after a divorce].”

The topic also came up during the Season 14 premiere, with Catania and Connell both admitting that they wouldn’t feel comfortable getting engaged until his divorce was finalized. Then, in RHONJ Season 14, Episode 6, the couple actually had a major disagreement about how things were going. While Catania expressed her anxiety about the delay, Connell actually suggested that even after the divorce, he was in no rush to get married to Catania!

All of this has led the fans to believe that there is definitely some trouble in paradise with these two. Catania wasn’t exactly looking comfortable in the video either — and her fans acknowledged it too in the comment section of the video — almost closing herself off when Connell came up in the conversation. One user even suggested that if Catania is not asked back on the show after RHONJ Season 14, Connell might just break up with her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM. All the episodes are also available to stream on Peacock.

