Dolores Catania has shared some behind the scenes' information on what is going on with The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The show wrapped Season 14 and rumors surfaced that the show may get the reboot treatment like The Real Housewives of New York. Many Bravo stars, like Luann de Lesseps, pushed back at the idea and said they think they should just bring in new cast members to the series to try to save it but Catania, who joined the show in Season 7, went on the Trading Secrets podcast to talk about how Bravo feels about the current iteration of the series.

Bravo is owned by NBC Universal and Catania stated that NBC was prepared to shake things up with the cast. Catania hinted at moments that were too ugly for the show to air and went on to state that everyone just needed to have a cooling down moment after all of them. "There was some stuff off-camera they weren’t happy about, and it just got too ugly at the moment. And I think it got so hot it needs to cool down … I don’t know the fate of the show, but you never know from year to year whether you’re getting signed up again.”

Rumors of Other Fights That Weren't Shown

Image via Bravo

While Catania did not give insight into what those moments were, we do know that Margaret Josephs filed a police report against Tersea Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, for harassment and that was not captured on camera. There was the physical altercation between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral that was on the show, but rumors of other fights from sources close to the cast showed the divide between them all. She did state that if she was asked back, she'd be happy. “Every year I tell myself I’m fired,” she said. “So if I have a job … I’m excited.”

Since The Real Housewives of New York rebooted with a brand-new cast, the topic has come up multiple times with other popular versions of the series. After Season 14, the conversation about rebooting The Real Housewives of New Jersey has even been asked of Andy Cohen. Catania shared with the Trading Secrets podcast that she warned her fellow housewives to tone it down and to do what the network said instead of angering them. She claims that she saw it coming. “They said, ‘Well, you know, talk to you next year,'” she said. “It didn’t work out good for [Real Housewives of New York]. They didn’t get called … Maybe from some divine intervention, something good will happen.”

You can see Catania on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. All seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

