One of the only housewives to play both sides of the war on The Real Housewives of New Jersey is now speaking about her friendships. Dolores Catania went back and forth between both Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. The two sisters-in-law forced the cast of the show to decide which of them they wanted to support. For the most part, the cast picked their sides and only came together on occasion, with Gorga and Giudice barely speaking at all or fighting when they did. Catania refused to pick sides. Now, in an interview with Daily Mail, she talked about how Giudice feels about her friendship with Gorga.

According to Catania, Giudice wouldn't ever tell her who she can and cannot be friends with but Catana thinks it is because of how long she's been friends with their family. “Listen, does she love it? I’m sure she doesn’t love it,” she told the publication, but she went on to say that Giudice isn't mad about it. “But she doesn’t hate it either, because there’s no reason not for me to be friends with Melissa.”

Dolores Has Been Friends With Both Melissa and Teresa From The Beginning.

She explained that the situation isn't as cut and dry with her as with some of the other wives. Jennifer Aydin was never really friends with Gorga so her friendship with Giudice makes sense. But Catania had been friends with Giudice and Gorga long before the show and the two families fought with each other. “I was there from the beginning, and I’ve been friends with them through their ins and outs, so Teresa’s not really one to tell people who they can be friends with.”

Catania went on to talk about what happens when Gorga and Giudice eventually make up. Right now, Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, are not speaking to Giudice. But this is not the first time that this has happened. The Gorgas joined the show when they were not on good terms with Giudice, and they worked through it. Catania seemed hopeful that it would happen again. "Because what happens when they get close again if they get close again?” she said to the outlet. “And I’m not just saying them, but other friends in groups. When they get into fights, you pick a side, and then they make up, then where do you stand?”

You can see Catania on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

