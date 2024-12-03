With The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15’s future up in the air, Dolores Catania is sharing her two cents about the cast shakeup. The reality TV star has revealed that she wouldn’t be opposed to one of the old cast members of RHONJ making a comeback in the next installment.

On December 1, 2024, Dolores Catania exclusively told US Weekly in an interview teaming up with Renuvion that if a cast shakeup is inevitable, she would gladly welcome anybody who has been a part of RHONJ in the past. Catania confessed that she’s being a “realistic pessimist” amid the future of the popular reality TV show being up in the air after the explosive RHONJ Season 14. The reality TV star shared that she believes she won’t come back every year but confessed that one could just say she was being humble about it and not taking the show for granted. When speaking about what fellow members think about the future of RHONJ, Catania encapsulated their thoughts in the following words:

“I think everybody feels the same way I do. We know we haven’t heard anything, but we haven’t heard a final no.”

The RHONJ Season 14 reunion deviated from the usual route due to the animosity between the women to the extent that the cast couldn’t even sit together without pulling each other’s eyeballs out. They had to rewatch the season in two separate groups, and Catania was the only cast member rallying between both rooms. Dolores Catania expressed that until everyone hears a final no, they keep their fingers crossed and expect to be part of a new season.

Dolores Catania Is Clueless About Who Will Return to ‘RHONJ’

Whether RHONJ will face a cast shakeup or not, Dolores Catania is making it clear that she’s just as clueless as fans about the future of the popular reality TV show. During the November 1, 2024, live taping of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s Two Ts in a Pod podcast at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California, Catania revealed that she has no idea about the casting for RHONJ Season 15.

Catania quickly noted that she doesn’t like change and hoped all her cast mates would return if and when there was a RHONJ Season 15. However, considering the friction between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, the reality TV star confessed that she doesn’t see the whole cast coming back together again, noting how it was an unfortunate situation in the following words:

“It's an ensemble cast. When we're good, we're really good, so it's a shame that it's come to this.”

Catania expressed that nobody is at liberty to dictate who can and cannot appear on the reality TV show. Catania acknowledged that she knew all of them before the war between Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

Bravo is yet to renew The Real Housewives of New Jersey for Season 15. In the meantime, you can stream all the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.

