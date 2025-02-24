Wedding bells are ringing for The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania’s son, Frankie Catania Jr. The exciting news was confirmed on February 23, 2025, after Frankie proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Nicole Perricho outside New York City’s iconic St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The romantic moment was captured by Dolores, who then took to social media to celebrate the happy occasion.

The Bravolebrity shared a series of photos from inside the church featuring her son and future daughter-in-law on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote: “Can’t find the words to depict how much joy we are all feeling since yesterday.” The RHONJ star shared that her family couldn’t be happier for Frankie and Nicole. One of the photos in the post also featured a closer look at Nicole’s engagement ring.

Earlier, Dolores had shared a video of herself with a black scarf covering her face outside the church on her Instagram story with the caption: “Me incognito waiting for the proposal.” As reported by The Daily Dish, the proposal took place on February 22, 2025, nearly two months after Dolores confirmed that Frankie and Nicole had moved in together. At the time, the reality star revealed that her son’s partner is the “Lip Boss of New Jersey” and does injectables.

The Catania Family Is Celebrating Two Weddings