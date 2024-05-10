The Big Picture Dolores Catania is the voice of reason on RHONJ, diffusing arguments without taking sides.

Maintains genuine friendships with Teresa and Melissa, bringing balance to the drama.

Deserves recognition as a main character, acting as a narrator and lead, essential for harmony.

Dolores Catania has been a part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey since Season 7, but she has been friends with Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga for many years, since she is from the same town. She has known the Gorgas for many years and has been a guest on the show since its first season. She has seen her fair share of fights between the Giudice and the Gorgas and will always be the first to say what she thinks of the argument happening, but she will never pick a side, which makes Dolores so likable. She has been able to participate with everyone on the show. She sometimes argues with some cast members, like Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Staub, though still becomes the bigger person and fixes the arguments with them to have a more civil/friendlier relationship. At first, when she came onto the show, it seemed that she would stick to becoming an ally for Teresa, but her friendship with Melissa Gorga grew as every season passed, and she made it known she wanted to be no part of the drama. If Dolores were to be involved in the drama, viewers would know she would quickly become Patterson Dolores and finish the arguments soon so no one gets on her wrong side.

It shows that Dolores' part in The Real Housewives of New Jersey is to keep the peace within the group because once that group of stars starts yelling, there is no way of stopping them. She has become the voice of reason throughout the show and is always talking to every party involved in an argument to find their side of the story while being a true friend and saying what the person did wrong. It's essential to note that even Bravo and Andy Cohen believe in her because she was invited to Watch What Happens Live for the RHONJ premiere spot on the show. With this new season being seen as divided, she needed to take it upon herself to bring the group together civilly while also seeing all the chaos unfold in front of her eyes. Not only has she become the voice of reason, but during her confessional time, she has become relatable, and the viewer's voice, since she knows every argument happening may be too ridiculous.

Dolores is the Voice of Reason

When viewers met Dolores Catania on Season 7 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she was going through finding a balance of being in a new relationship while also still having a good relationship with her ex-husband Frank Catania Sr. She has been a friend of Teresa and Joe for many years. It was interesting to bring in a childhood friend of the two because it meant she had seen their ups and downs for many years. Dolores stood out and became a fan-favorite by constantly trying to diffuse the many crazy arguments with the New Jersey housewives and to talk to them not to go crazy. Sometimes, talking doesn't work out, but Dolores's goal is for everyone to find their way back to each other civilly.

Dolores has maintained her genuine friendship with Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga throughout her time on the show. She knows they may not be able to get back together and be family, but she has a lot of love for both of them. Even though she likes to keep the peace, it is understandable when sometimes the arguments become too much, and she may have a moment where she snaps. She may snap at the girls, but when she does, she can bring everybody back to reality and focus on what's important and not some petty arguments.

Dolores is a Main Character on RHONJ

Dolores deserves much credit for being known as the cast's Switzerland and becoming the show's main character. Besides being in the middle of all the New Jersey drama, she has become the show's viewers' narrator and voice, since she knows everyone gets tired of the same family drama revolving around Teresa and Melissa. She has put in the hard work to be recognized as one of the main characters on the show, because she knows there needs to be balance when dealing with the issues and knows what it takes to be a good friend. Bravo is also showing she has the potential to be lead by not only being the center of all the promo for the new season of RHONJ, but also by being invited as a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on the premiere night of RHONJ. She has maintained a genuine friendship with everyone on the cast despite all the chaos surrounding them while also staying true to herself and being the girl from Patterson that everyone loves.

