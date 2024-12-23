Dolores Catania's relationship with Frank Catania is one that fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey love. The two divorced back in 1998 but have been in each other's lives because of their children, Frankie and Gabrielle. When Dolores joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey, her relationship with Frank had fans wondering if the two would end up back together. Now, she is dating Paul Connell, and Frank is engaged to Brittany Mattessich.

The exes are still friends, but fans have been wondering about their business adventures together. Dolores and Frank would flip homes with each other back in earlier seasons of the show. According to a new interview for Bravo's The Daily Dish, Catania clarified that they are no longer business together. "No, no, we're not doing that," Catania said about their business. She went on to say that she and Connell wanted to take a break since she had been working consistently since she was 14 years old.

"So, [my boyfriend] Paul [Connell] and I wanted to take a break. Since I'm 14, I've been working nonstop. I wanna just do nothing for a couple months and not even think," Catania said. "I was a single mom for years. Sometimes, I worked four jobs. Sometimes things were easier than other times. But I just wanna not have to worry. My kids are in a good place. My dogs are okay. My mom and dad are okay. I just wanna think about nothing for a couple months, so if you wanna circle back with me in January, then I'll be happy to tell you 'cause I'm sure my mind will start thinking again."

What Is Next for Dolores Catania?

Image via BravoTV.

Despite Catania wanting to take a break, she said that she is struggling with relaxing and taking it easy. Catania went on to explain how she is constantly worrying about what else she has to do instead of just taking time to relax. "I'm literally fighting with myself. I'm having this inner struggle of just letting myself just kinda cleanse my thoughts instead of having all these jumbled [thoughts] like, 'I gotta do this and I gotta do that. And what am I doing next? And oh my god, you know? What's next?' And I'm at the age and I'm at the place in my life I don't have to worry about what's next," she said.

You can see Catania on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

