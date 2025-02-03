The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been on pause for quite some time now, with the current cast still unaware of their fate with the show. Jenn Fessler, a well-known "friend of", joined the show in Season 13, and made multiple appearances throughout Season 14, but Jenn is not sure if fans will get to continue to watch her once Season 15 begins filming.

One thing that Jenn is sure of is that, at one point in time, she wanted to quit the show altogether. Season 14 was so toxic and strained due to the cast being divided and refusing to even be in the same vicinity as each other that Jenn almost said enough was enough.

'RHONJ's' Jenn Fessler Almost Called it Quits

Image via Bravo

Jenn was a guest on "The Perfectly Twisted" podcast, hosted by Nicole Eggert, earlier in January, when she mentioned the moment she got into it with her fellow "friend-of" cast member, Jackie Goldschneider. Jenn stated that the fight was so explosive that she walked out, and in the end, a producer had to talk her out of quitting the show. "It was very short-lived, and it didn't even, it got lost on the editing floor. But I had this big fight with her. And when I left this party, I said to one of the producers, 'I'm done, I quit, this is not for me. This is not my energy. I don't want this in my life, you know. F--- this!' And he's like, 'Really? Call me tomorrow and tell me the same thing.'"

Although heated at that moment, Jenn returned to filming. She referred to it as an "adrenaline rush", and called it "very addictive". Jenn has even compared RHONJ to The Hunger Games. "It's like The Hunger Games. Like, you are thrown into this arena, and you try to make alliances just to stay alive. And then you make these alliances, but eventually, you're going to have to turn on each other, right?" Jenn also explained how this franchise is extremely competitive. "I am willing to bet every franchise feels that way. And if they don't, they're full of it." Jenn stated that she was very jealous of her fellow full-time cast members, such as Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania, because Jenn was left out of certain events, due to only being a "friend-of". "It's a very nerve-wracking thing. You want that camera time, and you get very threatened when you don't get it." RHONJ is available to stream on Peacock in the US.