If The Real Housewives of New Jersey is known for one thing, it’s an explosive finale. From table flips to stripper accusations, the ladies of the Garden State have spent the last 14 years serving as one of the most dynamic and intense entries in Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise. With nonstop drama, the series has established one of the most loyal fanbases across the network, as the fandom remains split on a years-long feud between sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

Over the years, the ladies have proven they know how to drop some bombs in the final hours of a season. In celebration of last week's devastating finale, let’s take a trip down memory lane as we count down the best finales in the franchise.

10 "Showdown in Smashville"

Season 10

Image via Bravo

For RHONJ, even a so-so finale is an entertaining one, and that certainly counts when it comes to the end of season 12. While nothing could top the epic argument between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs a few episodes prior (one that saw Giudice hurl an entire table’s worth of food and drinks toward Marge), the finale saw the two come together once again to hash out their issues, which stemmed from rumors circulating around Giudice’s new man, Louis Ruelas.

While not incredibly explosive, Marge’s confrontation and a conversation between Ruelas and Teresa's brother Joe Gorga laid the groundwork for what would be an earth-shattering season 13 filled with drama that could fill 100 football fields.

9 "Prisons, Proposals and Parties"

Season 8

Image via Bravo

If Marge is known for one thing, it’s throwing a great party. In her first season, fans were introduced to Josephs, an eccentric and funny addition to the series that would become a mainstay for years to come. Her Studio 54-themed party during the finale was a fitting end to a transition season for the series, as Dolores Catania and returning member Danielle Staub came to blows once again.

The two spent all season going back and forth, driving a wedge between Catania and Giudice's decades-long friendship. The episode ends unexpectedly when Siggy Flicker, who spent most of the season at odds with Josephs, arrives late after a sudden injury. It was a stunning end to this drama-filled season.

8 "The Heads of Family Will Roll"

Season 2

Image via Bravo

A huge party or dinner is not always necessary to deliver a great Real Housewives finale. Sometimes, you just need an epic sit-down, and that’s exactly what season 2 brought us. Danielle Staub, completely on her own island, has one final meeting with Caroline Manzo.

Both iconic OGs in their own right, the scene serves as a final nail in the coffin for Staub's run on the show (until her eventual return in season 8), as Caroline defends her family against Staub's attacks. What occurs is one of the most quotable back-and-forths the series ever offered that completely draws the line in the sand for Staub and the show at large. In one of the most recognizable moments in the series, Manzo tells Staub, “You know what you are, you’re a clown.” Epic.

7 "And Then There Were Four"

Season 7

Image via Bravo

In what would be OG Jacqueline Laurita’s swan song, the season 7 finale of RHONJ breaks the season to a dramatic conclusion. Teresa and Melissa (for once a united front) finally put their foot down with Laurita in an epic showdown at a staple restaurant in the series: Rails Steakhouse.

Drawing a line in the sand that leaves her completely on her own team, this episode serves as Laurita's farewell in the series, after years of an up and down best friendship with Giudice. While Siggy and Dolores try their best to mediate and bring healing to the group, there is clearly no going back with Laurita, who storms out of the restaurant before any resolution is found.

6 "When All Is Said and Done"

Season 14

Image via Bravo

The latest season finale (and perhaps the last of this iteration of Jersey) certainly left it all on the floor. From a physical confrontation between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin to yet another back-and-forth between Melissa and Teresa, the episode has it all, but nothing tops Josephs’ shocking reveal in the final hour.

While Giudice spent all season disparaging Josephs for allegedly communicating with Ruelas’ exes, Josephs reveals (with proof) that her old friend turned enemy Jackie Goldschneider actually had Louis’ ex at her home years ago, completely derailing the group dynamics. While Goldschneider denies it at first, she eventually comes clean, leaving the group shocked at yet another bombshell revelation.

5 "Hotheads and Hookahs"

Season 9

Image via Bravo

From here on in the list, every episode selection is a top-tier one, with Season 9’s finale containing one of the most iconic lines in the entire series: “Your husband’s in the pool.” Josephs and her husband Joe Benigno faced off against Danielle Staub’s then-husband Marty Caffrey in the episode, who hurled insults disparaging Margaret’s appearance.

What follows is one of the most shocking moments, as both Marge and Joe push Marty into the pool as he continues to get in their faces. As Marge and Joe storm away, she tells a flabbergasted Danielle, “Your husband’s in the pool!” When Staub responds and asks who pushed him in there, Marge cheekily replies, “Me and my husband!”

4 "Flappers of Fury"

Season 13

Image via Bravo

In many ways, the season 13 finale was the final nail in the coffin for the biggest feud of the series: The Giudices vs. the Gorgas. At yet another epic finale party, it is revealed that Jennifer Aydin (and Teresa) spent the season trying to bring a cheating rumor surrounding Melissa Gorga to light, using Danielle Cabral to bring it on camera. Gorga gets the last laugh, however, when she reveals she already knew about their rumor and their plan to spread it, because her sister-in-law and soon-to-be brother-in-law Ruelas confronted Joe Gorga with it months prior.

What follows is a blowout of epic proportions, with enemy lines being drawn and the Gorgas and Giudices finally letting it all out, and Louis Ruelas revealing on camera that he hired Bo Dietl, a private investigator, to look into his fiancé's castmates. After the finale came the Gorgas’ decision to skip out on Teresa’s wedding, officially putting an end to the rollercoaster ride of their rift.

3 “Strip Down Memory Lane”

Season 4

Image via Getty Images

“Strippergate” remains one of the biggest moments in the show at large. In one of the first rounds of Melissa vs. Teresa, a rumor (yes, another disparaging rumor) that Melissa used to be a stripper, is brought to the show. The finale of season 4 sees the sister-in-laws come to blows as Gorga confronts Teresa about the rumor.

While Teresa insists it was Kim D who is to blame for the rumor, the Gorgas, and Teresa’s on-again, off-again bestie Jacqueline, think otherwise. By the end of the finale, Teresa is left on her own island within the cast, in what stands as one of the most consequential moments in the series.

2 "Family Reunion"

Season 12

Image via Bravo

Breaking the fourth wall is always thrilling on reality TV, but it must be done sparingly and with purpose. The season 10 finale of RHONJ is a perfect example of when it is done right, with a season’s long feud between Josephs and Staub flipping on its head in the final hour. After Staub pulls Margaret’s hair at a salon earlier in the season, she is rightfully exiled from the group, with everyone turning on the OG except for Giudice.

Staub gets the last laugh, however, when she reveals on camera that it was Giudice who put her up to the hairpull. When Melissa Gorga shares this with the entire cast at the finale, what follows is a breakdown of epic proportions, as Giudice denies it at first, then comes clean, cursing her cast and the producers while storming off, asking if they plan to “use” the footage. The moment fundamentally changed any trust some women would ever have in Giudice, and pulled back the curtain in a truly exciting way.

1 "Finale"

Season 1

Image via Bravo

It simply doesn’t get better than this! The moment that started it all and is constantly referenced, the season 1 finale of RHONJ simply changed the game. An epic “Last Supper” for the cast, the episode includes bombshell reveals as rumors swirl around polarizing housewife Danielle Staub.

While her anger is almost all aimed at Dina Manzo, the episode takes a sharp right turn when her bestie Teresa Giudice hops in to defend her. What follows is one of the most-referenced moments in The Real Housewives franchise across cities, as Giudice quite literally flips the dinner table, unleashing her wrath on Staub and viewers across the globe.