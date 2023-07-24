The Real Housewives of New Jersey brought in Dolores Catania in 2016 and with her came her ex-husband Frank Catania. For many years, the two were a tag team effort and the oddest of pairs given the fact that they got divorced in 1998 but raised their two children together still. For fans of the series, tensions did get high in Season 13 between them, especially when Catania brought in a new boyfriend named Paul Connell, who didn't like how close Catania and her ex were. Catania had his own girlfriend as well, Brittany Mattessich, but it seemed as if Mattessich did not mind Catania's relationship with his ex-wife in the same way that Connell did.

It was new for fans and the tension led into the reunion when the topic of Frankie Catania Jr. and his job with Luis Ruelas was brought up. Catania was telling the men backstage about Ruelas' not telling his son about his company closing and was ready to bring it up during the reunion and fight for his son, but his ex-wife quickly shut it down, saying that their son got a new job and that was that. It left fans wondering where the two stood in their relationship together and Catania has taken to Instagram to talk about it.

The Relationship They Had

When the Catanias got divorced back in '98, they briefly struggled before both of them put their differences aside to raise their children together. It made many fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey question whether or not the two would get back together. They were close, they were often each other's dates for things that their friends threw, and wherever she went, her ex-husband normally followed. It is also why this season's tension between them was so odd for fans to see.

We watched as Catania opened up to his ex-wife and told her he was worried about losing the family dynamic they had and also saw a much-needed pushback from her because Catania did cheat on her in the 90s, which is why they got divorced in the first place. Still, the two had their ups and downs, but Catania took to his Instagram page to respond to a comment about where they are now, and it gives fans hope for their blended relationships.

Where Are Dolores and Frank Now?

According to Catania, the family is better than ever. When someone insinuated that their family could become splintered in the way that Joe Gorga and Teresa Guidice have throughout the show, Catania responded "NEVER.” He went on to write: “Our family could not be any better than it is right now.” Catania even addressed where he stands with Connell by writing “Everyone is close and always hanging out together including Paul and Brittany.”

