The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Frank Catania is devastated over facing unexpected setbacks in his wedding plans. Catania and Brittany Mattessich initially scheduled their nuptials for November 9, 2024. However, hurricanes Helene and Milton caused significant damage to their wedding venue and the island it is located on. With the severe water and sand damage to the areas where their ceremony and reception were going to be held, the realty star was forced to reschedule the wedding for March 2025.

While speaking with PEOPLE, Frank Catania shared that they hadn’t lost hope after Hurricane Helene. But just as the repairs were about to begin, Hurricane Milton arrived in early October 2024 and caused further destruction. After that, Catania knew he had to make the difficult decision to delay their big day. Not just that, the reality star wanted to give the resort all the time they needed to restore things to perfect condition. The couple also wanted to ensure that their guests weren’t inconvenienced because of all the damage. In Catania’s exact words: “We wanted it to be a happy and fun time for everyone without anxiety or worrying.”

Catania expressed how hard it was for him to break the news to Mattessich. In fact, he kept the news from her for a day because he didn’t want her to get upset. However, when he finally told her, she took it much better than Catania had expected. “She would much rather reschedule for another date that was not in the hurricane season,” he added while talking about his bride-to-be’s feelings about the situation.

Frank Catania and Brittany Mattessich’s Wedding Was Supposed to Feel Like a Vacation

Close

The couple chose Captiva Island in Florida as their wedding location since it held a very special meaning to them, as revealed by Catania in the same interview. He added that the Island was his mother, Dr. Lorraine Catania’s favorite vacation spot. When she passed away in 2007, her ashes were spread in the water off the island. So, Catania and his fiance decided to get married on the island as a way to include his mother in the celebration.

He shared that the couple wanted their wedding on the island to feel like a vacation for them and the guests. Catania described their plans by saying: “We want our guests to feel like they are on vacation having a good time and it just so happens that Brittany and Frank are getting married while they are there.” He revealed that the guests were only obligated to come to the ceremony and reception, and could choose to miss the rest of the pre-wedding events and enjoy the island on their own if they wanted.

To ensure that all of their wedding guests have a comfortable stay, the couple has also booked a house on the beach to accommodate 19 people. Frank Catania’s ex, and RHONJ icon Dolores Catania has reserved her own house next door that can host 14 people. Along with her, another friend has rented a third house that can hold another dozen people.

All seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are available to stream on Peacock. Filming for RHONJ Season 15 has not started as of yet.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Watch on Peacock