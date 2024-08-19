The Big Picture Gia Giudice is financially independent despite living at home.

Gia Giudice has been a staple on The Real Housewives of New Jersey from the start. With iconic moments like singing a song to try and reunite her mother, Teresa Giudice, and her uncle, Joe Gorga, she has made herself a fixture in the show’s legacy. More recently, she has taken a more proactive approach to the series. Getting her own confessionals on the reality series and taking a more active role in the show, Gia is now a more regular voice heard on the series, which means she is also getting interviews outside of Bravo.

Talking with Jason Tartick on the Trading Secrets podcast, Gia shared that because she's been on television all these years, she does have money saved but she also talked with Tartick about how she is financially on her own even though she still lives with her family. “Financially, yeah, I really am on my own. And I think people don’t think I’m on my own,” Gia said to him. Tartick responded by saying "Interesting" and Giudice even joked about how people look at her. “People think I live off of mommy and daddy’s money.”

It then prompted Tartick to ask her about how much money she saved up from just being a more active part of the show. "Up until this season, you’re on TV. Have you been able to stack some good money away from all this working experience? And has that financially changed your life?” he asked. Gia then said she did save. “Yeah. I definitely have been able to and I’m very grateful for that. I just recently leased myself a Porsche so that was a big girl purchase for me,” Gia said.

Gia Giudice Still Lives With Her Mother

Giudice is aware that her situation is unique because she still lives at home with her mother and sisters. But she did tell Tartick that she pays for herself and her food, but that doesn't, seemingly, include rent. “I still do live [at] home with my family, but financially I do cover everything myself. My dream car has always been a Porsche,” Gia went on to explain. “So, I was like, ‘This is what I want to do,’ and I was able to do that.” There was talk of Gia moving in with her boyfriend on the show but for now, she remains at home with her mother and step father, Luis Ruelas.

