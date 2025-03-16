Gia Giudice opened up on social media about a recent health scare she had. The daughter of Teresa Giudice and star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey used her TikTok to share her morning routine. In the video, Giudice explained that she found a lump in her armpit that had her worried. Her way of keeping herself grounded was to go about her regular morning routine in hopes that it would clear her head. She made her bed, did her face routine, and kept everything as close to normal as possible while detailing her situation.

“Waking up this morning, I knew today was going to be a lot,” she said in a video posted to her account. “Last night I found a little lump right below my left armpit but I just woke up and did my normal routine like any other day. I always have to keep going otherwise I will drive myself insane.” Giudice shared that she went to the doctor, who said that they think it is a noncancerous lump. “From the doctor’s observation, they think it’s a lipoma,” she said.

Still, Giudice described the situation as “very overwhelming.” She went on to talk about going to the doctor's office and waiting for her turn. “I’m so scared and just seeing other patients in the waiting room and what other people are going through just got me so upset,” she said. But she shared that her family was there for her and her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, took her to eat afterward. “I eat when I’m sad,” she said in the video. By the end, she encouraged her followers to make sure to look after themselves and said “always check in with yourself and your body.”

Gia Giudice May Be the Future of Bravo

Giudice is taking a more active role on Bravo. In Season 14 of RHONJ, she was involved in disputes with her mother's friends, clarified situations, and was often a voice of reason. Since, fans have wanted to see Giudice and her sisters have their own show, maybe with their father Joe Giudice, but the influencer is beloved by Bravo fans. Many of the comments on her post were all wishing her well and praising her for taking the necessary steps to keep herself healthy.

You can see her on older episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.