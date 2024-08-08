The Big Picture Gia Giudice is no stranger to drama on RHONJ, being involved since a young age, evolving into a confident woman.

Many people, including housewives, criticize Gia's involvement in the show's drama, questioning if she's too young.

Gia defends her involvement, asserting she can handle the backlash and voices her discomfort with adults talking about her.

The moment Gia Giudice let her voice be heard on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans saw her as the right person to fill her mother Teresa Giudice’s shoes. Gia grew up on the show, and many viewers have witnessed her evolve into a young, confident woman. Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey features her mother’s feud with the Fudas, and she, like everyone else, has been opinionated. However, not everyone agrees that she should be involved. Gia defends her involvement on the podcast Trading Secrets, which Jason Tartick hosts.

Many people disagree with Gia’s involvement. Fans believe that she is young and does not deserve to be involved. They also questioned if growing up in reality TV is a good environment for her. Even housewives disagree with their involvement. Her aunt and Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga expressed her disagreement with Gia being involved in the drama when Jenn Fessler filled Gorga in on Teresa’s latest dramas. Gorga says, “She’s a child; why are you talking to a child about adult conversations? It’s so f*cking weird that a child is even – that’s so f*cking weird.”

This news comes after her mother stated on Kelly Ripa’s podcast that her co-stars are “jealous” of her daughter for her having screen time. On Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa, she said, “Some people get jealous on the show that she’s around, some of my cast members, and it’s like, who cares? She’s not a kid, she’s 23. She’s an adult!” So far, none of her co-stars have responded to her claims.

The Young ‘RHONJ’ Star Criticizes Adults For Talking About Her

Although many people - fans and housewives alike - are bothered about Gia’s involvement in her mother’s drama, Gia does not seem to care. As she has been on the show since she was eight years old, she is no stranger to the drama happening around her. Gia is old enough and now has a voice. Maybe she could be a future main cast member of the show.

"As much as I loved having a voice, and love having a voice on RHONJ, I also get a lot of backlash for it”, she says, as she speaks on the criticism. “And I necessarily don't let those comments affect me, but, you know, a lot of the situations where people talking about me — were adults talking about me, which is just very uncomfortable to begin with."

She also admits that she tried to stay away. But when you’re in Teresa’s bubble, it is hard to separate from the drama she is involved in. From being caught up in the family feud to being surrounded by the drama with the Fudas, it is no surprise that Gia acknowledges the tension. After 14 seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa is the drama.

"Trust me, I want to be far away from all of this crazy," she said. "But, it's also weird that you guys are bringing me up constantly and bringing me into conversations when I'm not your child, so why are you talking about me? It's a hard balance because people are talking about you, but people also view you as Teresa's child. Even though I am an adult now."

