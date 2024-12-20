“She came to my house on Christmas Day and brought me sprinkle cookies. I said to her, Melissa, nobody touched the cookies you brought. I threw them in the garbage. Do you know what my favorite cookies are? Pignoli cookies. That’s all I said!” Teresa Giudice once proclaimed. Are the infamous sprinkle cookies the reason why Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga don't get along? Surely, that's one of the reasons! Christmas has not brought peace to this Italian family's home. Throughout the history of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the saga of the sprinkle cookies has plagued the holidays for the Gorgas and Giudices. Even when the families unite on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, the halls are decked with animosity.

It All Began With Sprinkle Cookies

Once Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the neverending saga between the siblings and their families took center stage on the series. Between jealousy, business fallout, and egregious accusations, the families could not see eye to eye. Let's begin with the sprinkle cookie drama. To present Melissa as uncaring and inept, Teresa recounted a story to Caroline Manzo, Jacqueline Laurita, Kim De Paolo, and others over dinner about a card Melissa sent her congratulating her on her "re-done" home. Teresa was so irritated by the wording that she tried to assassinate Melissa's character in front of the others. Then, she got back at her by tossing out the sprinkle cookies Melissa had brought to her house on Christmas. Petty? Yes. The definition of why these families can't get over the little things? 100%.

With the whiplash of the Gorga-Giudice war, a few seasons later, the families seemed to be on slightly civil terms. With an impending prison sentence lingering, the families got together for a family Christmas dinner sans children, where it seemed that an olive branch was given. Joe Gorga implied that he would be there for his sister. There was finally a light at the end of the tunnel! Until Melissa hosted a Christmas Eve gathering of friends and family.

Rockin' Around the Rumor Tree

Holidays can be a time when past drama gets rehashed, but there is a time and place. For Teresa, her inability to know when and how to read a room is masterful. Teresa took the time in 2016 to try to mend fences with Melissa, but in the process, she insulted her by questioning if she was genuine. Unfortunately, when Teresa tries to claim, “I want you to be like my sister," her tact causes a bigger rift. Teresa took the time to air out her years of grievances – including the infamous christening, which caused her brother to feel a certain way the rest of the season. With Teresa still believing that the family strain is caused solely by Melissa, she used every opportunity to try to degrade her.

Since then, the families have spent the holidays together and separately, and not always shown on screen. When things are good, they celebrate a seemingly peaceful feast filled with family and food. Sometimes, they'll even pose for photos as a family to help the narrative that everything is going well. But now, since their relationship is beyond repair, it's likely there won't be another family gathering to celebrate the holidays. No matter what, don't expect any sprinkle cookies anywhere near the dessert table. Unless there's a trash can at the end.

