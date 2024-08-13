The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been one of Bravo's premiere programs since 2009. Showcasing the lavish lives of some of the most fabulous women of the Garden State, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has stood the test of time because of the personalities that have appeared on the program. Like many other Bravo intellectual properties, fans have heralded favorites, often being forced to be either Team Melissa or Team Teresa. Yet, no matter what, whichever sister-in-law you champion, you simply can't deny the exceptional television these women have created. But determining who is the Queen of the Garden State is quite difficult.

Of the seventeen main cast members during the fourteen seasons of the show, they each have had their shining moment, on top of some cringe-worthy moments. To determine who is the best for this list, we will be going beyond favoritism. It's important to acknowledge their body of work. How iconic was their tenure? What impact they have made on the program, and potentially within the world of reality television? And just how much drama did they bring! Love them or hate them, fans of RHONJ have sharp opinions. And just like these women, they have opinions of one another too. Here are the top ten Housewives of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

10 Kathy Wakile

Seasons 3-5

Image via Bravo

Oh, cousin Kathy. She was way too normal for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Kathy Wakile had it rough during her time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey as she ended up being the punching bag when her cousins, Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice, began their televised family feud. But without Kathy on the show, we never would have been introduced to her sister, the fabulous Rosie Pierri.

As a typical Italian wife, her cooking was always on point, and, as she said, if you can't take the heat, get out of her kitchen. She remained true to herself, even when Joe and Melissa Gorga wrongly iced her and Rosie out. While fans miss her presence, life after RHONJ seems to be going great for her, even if there's some drama once again with Joe and Melissa. Oh, and you can taste her infamous mini cannolis!

9 Jennifer Aydin

Seasons 9-Present

Image via Bravo

Ever since she stepped foot on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Aydin has never been short of drama, delusion, and chaos. She truly wanted to be Teresa Giudice's mini-me. On the show, she shared her lavish and expansive Paramus, New Jersey home. Viewers got to see her fascinating relationship with her husband, Bill Aydin, especially when they displayed some marital turmoil.

But when her family's not on screen, Jen Aydin gets messy. Her journey on the show has featured her becoming a sloppy drunk, antagonizing anyone and everyone, and her fondness for smashing and tossing glasses and hands in faces. While some fans can't stand her antics, viewers are well aware when she stepped for Melissa Gorga and Danielle Cabral, it was ripe for excellent television. Jennifer Aydin's inability to understand when she's in the wrong can be frustrating, but the girl knows what she's doing! The biggest question will always be, how would she fare without Teresa in the picture?

8 Danielle Cabral

Seasons 13-Present

Image via Bravo

As one of the newbies in the Garden State, Danielle Cabral has risen in the ranks thanks to her strong second-season showing. Her first season featured her becoming manipulated into being one of Teresa Giudice's minions. She took on the part without question, only to discover that maybe being on Team Tre was not the best for her story.

By her second season, she found her place and was not willing to put up with the unnecessary drama. But what Danielle Cabral also proved was she was not going to take anyone to question her character. Her now infamous physical fight with Jennifer Aydin has gone down in RHONJ history. Danielle has been able to share her story of a strained family and desire to be a momtrepreneur, and should she still have a place in the new version of the series, Danielle will continue to shine. As the comic relief, Danielle Cabral has brought levity to the series.

7 Danielle Staub

Seasons 1-2

Image via Bravo

"Pay attention, puh-lease!" Danielle Staub was the original villain of the Garden State. As one of the five original members of the series, Danielle always surrounded herself with controversy and animosity. Whether it was the infamous book fiasco, her hair grab of Margaret Josephs, or her great desire to take down her enemies, Danielle Staub was peak television drama.

She may have had moments where the viewers felt a little bad about how she was treated by her fellow Housewives, but when she engaged in antics like feuding with Jacqueline Laurita's daughter, Ashlee, it was hard to ever defend her. While hypocrisy was always a part of her story, she often doubled down on her stances just to cause drama. She will forever be remembered for being on the receiving side of a table flip, but for many, The Real Housewives of New Jersey would have have taken off had Danielle Staub not been a part of the journey.

6 Margaret Josephs

Season 8-Present

Image via Bravo

For many viewers, especially those who are on Team Tre, Margaret Josephs was never their favorite. If Teresa didn't like her, neither did they. But all it took was one massive truth bomb during the finale of Season 14 for Margaret to get vindication and prove that Teresa was wrong about her the entire time. Margaret was always someone who had a lot of love to give, bringing her authentic self to the screen. Her bond with her husband, Joe Benigno, was some of the best moments of the series. Some may question her taste in home decor, but you could never question her ability to stand her ground in a fight.

While she saw loyalty in a manner different from others, she had a reason to demand it. Margaret may or may not have had an arsenal when she's feuding with the other women, but one thing is clear, when she needs to pull out the truth, she's got the receipts to back it up. Her official takedown of Jackie Goldschneider and her involvement with Louie Rueles' ex was pure gold. Even Teresa couldn't muster up the words to comprehend just how bad she'd been had. Margaret Josephs is a slow burn, but it's all worth it in the end.

5 Jacqueline Laurita

Season 1-5 and 7

Image via Bravo

Jacqueline Laurtia was very much the viewers' way into The Real Housewives of New Jersey. As one of the original members of the cast, Jacqueline's very much gave "regular" vibes, which made her quite relatable. Her desire to believe the truth from her friends was ultimately her downfall. She trusted too hard. But Jacqueline's storyline, especially when focused on her family, were some of the most beautiful moments in the early seasons of the show.

She always wanted to mend fractured relationships, even if it caused others to question her and fracture new bonds in the process. Jacqueline's time on the show was quite an emotional journey, as she had to handle the bright lights of filming while raising her family. She knew when it was time to pull the plug, and she was doing just fine without RHONJ and all the drama attached.

4 Caroline Manzo

Seasons 1-5

Image via Bravo

Caroline Manzo was never a fan of the toxic atmosphere that came with The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but when Caroline was on, she was on! Caroline always rested on her laurels. She was true to who she was and was not going to allow anyone to come in between her and her family. Until they did, and that was the end. Remember when the family drama was between Caroline and Dina Manzo and NOT Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga? Ah, the early days.

Caroline was always quick with vicious zingers, whether it was calling Danielle Staub a clown or bringing a "whirlwind of stupidity" to the Bravo lexicon. For a long while, she was the glue that bound the show together. Caroline was iconic and knew that being a part of the show was not the best for her. And fans truly miss her presence as the show shifted gears following her departure.

3 Dolores Catania

Seasons 7-Present

Image via Bravo

Dolores Catania was the mediator. She played Switzerland. Sure, she can get loud and have her opinions, but Dolores just always wanted peace between the women. Having a longtime relationship with Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga since their teenage days and the Manzos prior to the program, Dolores' entry into the show was difficult for her. She had a lot of balls to continue juggling. She had to maintain relationships while not destroying others.

But everyone always respected her stance on playing the middle. Beyond being a supporting player in the drama, Dolores' shining moments have always been surrounding her relationship with her ex, Frank Catania, and the various men in her life. While many viewers were curious about the relationship the two had, it was always one of the best parts of the series. Dolores has maintained her strong self in every situation. Everyone turns to Dolores, and it's understandable. Perhaps in a reimagining of the show, Dolo could be the central figure.

2 Melissa Gorga

Seasons 3-Present

Image via Bravo

Teresa Giudice has major ENVY for her sister-in-law. And it might be because Melissa Gorga is on display, every single day. Melissa Gorga joined the show as the wife of Joe Gorga, the brother of Teresa. She was the youngest of the cast, and was treated as such. She had a beautiful life and, as her husband and his sister were engaged in some horrendous family problems, Melissa truly did want there to be peace in the family. That is until she was the target of Teresa's vicious attacks. Perhaps it all started with the sprinkle cookies.

Fans of RHONJ were forced to pick a side, as was every single cast member who ever appeared on the show. For Melissa, much of her time in the later seasons was forced to be the battle between her and Teresa, taking focus away from the positive moments she experienced. But when she did get to display her budding singing career and the launch of her own business, Melissa became a beacon for many viewers watching. Melissa faced a lot of rumors and accusations and handled them as best she could. But some might say the attacks were because a certain someone was jealous that she was coming for the top spot.

1 Teresa Giudice

Seasons 1-Present

Image via Bravo

Teresa Giudice became a reality television legend the moment she called Danielle Staub a "prostitution whore" and flipped a table. Teresa Giudice is the reason The Real Housewives of New Jersey officially took flight. Part of the appeal of Teresa Giudice is her slightly dim demeanor and confusion of the English language. But then others can't stand her inability to take accountability thanks in part to her major delusion.

Teresa's life has been exposed for the cameras, with viewers witnessing some of the darkest moments in her life. Many may blame her for the destruction of her family, but with so much stress in her life, there's a sense of understanding, especially for those who also desire exceptional television. As the longest-tenured cast member, Teresa Giudice is inherently at the top. But now, following a tumultuous Season 14, Teresa's credibility is waning. Can she hang on for the next chapter or is it time to move on? Regardless of what the future holds, Teresa Giudice has made reality television history.

KEEP READING: The Last Supper of 'RHONH' Was a Hot Mess Express