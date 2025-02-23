The Real Housewives of New Jersey became a huge sensation within the Housewives franchise due to the wildly entertaining group of women who have appeared on the show. Fans, myself included, originally fell in love with RHONJ because the housewives were the main focus, but it seems now the show has forgotten that. I feel the husbands on RHONJ have received more screen time than they ever have. Yes, husbands are a factor in what makes RHONJ so great, because we get a glimpse into their family life. However, they are not the main role, and watching scenes of solely just the husbands is not what I signed up for when I became a fan.

RHONJ became what it is due to the previous and current housewives. The only OG left standing since season one is, Teresa Giudice, who has carried the show on her back for the past 14 seasons. She has never been afraid to show every part of her life. As a RHONJ fan, I have watched Teresa's best moments, her worst moments, and everything in between. I have watched Teresa's family blow up, seen her sentenced to jail time, get divorced, and re-married all on the show. Dolores Catania is another perfect example of why RHONJ got to where it is now, because of the women.

The Women of 'RHONJ' Make the Show What It Is, Not the Husbands

Dolores has a very strong personality and has never been afraid to speak her mind. She has also contributed so much to the show due to her vulnerability. Dolores came on the show as a divorced woman. She and Frank Catania were split once she joined as a full-time cast member, but that did not stop her from having a lasting impact as on of the housewives, and showing everyone that just because you are divorced, it does not mean you have to have a broken family. She and Frank are still super close, and I think that shows what a strong woman Dolores is and her contribution to RHONJ.

Danielle Staub, who is arguably one of the most controversial, yet iconic housewives to ever be part of RHONJ, is another one that I think really contributed to the show. Danielle was hilariously chaotic, but she made the show as entertaining as ever because she was never afraid to bring the drama. I cannot say the same about the husbands. The men of RHONJ are featured way more than any other franchise, and I do not understand why, because they do not contribute to anything. There is no need to add scenes of just the husbands hanging out.

Joe Gorga, John Fuda, Joe Benigno, and Frank Catania are all featured more than ever throughout the most recent seasons, but there is no need for me, as a fan, to watch the husbands hang out. It is called The Real Housewives of New Jersey for a reason, not 'The Real Husbands'. I want the episodes to be filled with the women having lunch, going for drinks, and even the occasional blowout at Rails Steakhouse. Watching the men sit around and gossip does not contribute to the show whatsoever, especially because they only reiterate what they hear their wives say. I think it is boring and unnecessary.

