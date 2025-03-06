While there is still no solid news on the Season 15 cast for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, one cast member is sure that another should not return. Jackie Goldschneider, a friend (to one) on the last season of the Bravo reality TV series, has stated in an interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, where she discusses RHONJ Season 15 and promotes her book, The Weight of Beautiful. While talking about RHONJ, she said she would not feel safe filming RHONJ with one person, and they should not be able to return - Danielle Cabral.

On the podcast, she stated that she would fear getting “punched in the face,” as she alludes to the fight between Cabral and Jennifer Aydin that took place last season. Speaking to Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, she says, “I cannot say that I would ever want to be on a show with Danielle because I don’t feel particularly safe that if I had an argument with her that I wouldn’t get punched in the face.” Cabral has not responded to Goldschneider’s comments.

The ‘RHONJ’ Fight Was A Result Of The Continuous Divide

Aydin and Cabral were not always enemies, but once Cabral saw a change in Aydin, as Cabral revealed in an interview, the writing was already on the wall. The divide between the women meant that no one was allowed to be caught in the middle, even if you were Dolores Catania, and soon, the tension between Aydin and Cabral boiled over. However, the fight that took place at Teresa Giudice’s party was not the last altercation. They came to blows at Roscoe’s, too.

Goldschneider says that Cabral should not return as there should be a “zero tolerance” for violence on Real Housewives. Speaking to Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, she says, “I think once you put your hands on somebody in an altercation, you should be gone.” She also discussed the possibility of Rachel Fuda returning, where she criticises her for being “too mean.”

There Is Still No News About The ‘RHONJ’ Season 15 Cast