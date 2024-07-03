The Big Picture Jackie Goldschneider supports Teresa Giudice despite being used as a pawn against Margaret Josephs.

Goldschneider downplays Giudice's admission of using her, claiming it was early in their friendship.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey showcases the evolving dynamics between the three.

Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice were not friends until they suddenly were. Giudice was clearly using Goldschneider to get back at Margaret Josephs and wasn't really hiding it. That has seemingly not stopped Goldschneider from supporting Giudice in the middle of it all. Now, fans have picked up on the fact that even when it is public that Giudice is only befriending Goldschneider to learn information on Josephs, it isn't enough for Goldschneider to write Giudice off. Instead, she's writing online about it and defending her.

Fans asked, thanks to the Instagram account Bravo and Cocktails, how Goldschneider felt about Giudice's comments about her. Giudice said “Who cares about Jackie? I just need her to take down Margaret.” Apparently that wasn't enough for Goldschneider to distance herself away from Giudice. Goldschneider claimed that the comment happened early in their friendship, and so she wasn't going to hold it against her. The two have been on the same show with each other since Goldschneider joined in Season 9 and the two were not friendly with each other at the time. They feuded for most of the show until Season 14 when Goldschneider switched teams and just kept rallying behind whatever Giudice had to say.

Is Goldschneider Clinging to Only "Friend"?

Image via Bravo

The account shared the interaction, writing “Guys. Jackie defending all the crap Teresa said about her.” The fan in question asked Goldschneider “How did you feel when you heard Teresa say she was just using you in last show? Did it hurt you or was it expected?” Goldschneider downplayed the situation and wrote “It was at the beginning of our relationship. I knew it was strategic at first.”

Goldschneider was close with Josephs until suddenly she wasn't. She wouldn't give Josephs her book, because she was rude to her, and wanted to fight her whenever she saw her. She didn't voice why she did it, she just cut Josephs off and that left her warming up to Giudice and her friend group. Both Giudice and Jennifer Aydin are actively using Goldschneider for information and admitted as much, but she keeps excusing it away. Whether something changes in their relationship or not, it still isn't okay to openly use your friends on national television.

You can see what happens next in Giudice and Goldschneider's relationship on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM. All the episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 14 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Watch on Peacock