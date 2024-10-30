Let me just preface this by saying I used to be a Jackie Goldschneider stan. When she first joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she was a breath of fresh air. She brought a new perspective on the reality franchise. She still had that Jersey essence that we New Jerseyans pride ourselves on, but she was also humble. She was a wonderful mom. A devoted wife. A good friend. But the more she fell into the trap of siding against Teresa Giudice. This tiny crack turned into a crevasse. You sympathized with her while she dealt with heavy personal issues. But then, when seemingly out of nowhere, she flip-flopped and tried to buddy up with the Villain of the Garden State, the character we saw on screen no longer was a credible narrator. The seemingly well-intended housewife was a devious mastermind whose pitiful execution was her downfall.

She was once a great casting addition. After Season 14, that sentiment is uncertain. Due to the familiar rift between Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga, the RHONJ cast was forced to take a side. Depending on which side you take determines how your tenure on the reality series would fare. As one of two newbies, Jackie Goldschneider joined Team Melissa, while Jennifer Aydin joined Team Teresa. Since then, Jackie has tried to claw herself to the surface as The Real Housewives of New Jersey is the Teresa show. It ended up being Jackie's fatal flaw. All it took was one comment that cemented her fate.

Jackie Goldschneider Was Under a Spell

Close

The further down the dark path of the family drama RHONJ went, the more divided the series became. Jackie had a connection with the women as a loving mother, but she also was relatable for the viewers. Compared to her counterpart, Jennifer Aydin, she didn't flaunt her wealth and extravagance in an outlandish way. But when she commented on such, perhaps hinting at Jen's parenting skills, Jackie had a target painted on her back. As an adversary of Teresa, she came for her as well. Knowing Teresa was the key to success in this world, she tried to get back into her good graces following the allegations about her husband by having a civil discussion. Instead, she made a comparison about Gia Giudice, Teresa's daughter, "doing coke in the bathroom," and it was all over.

From that point forward, Jackie was an aggressor to Teresa. She wanted to see her fail. Teresa tried to take her down despite how incorrect she was in the situation. Even when Jackie took a step back and was dropped to "Friend Of," her own personal healing journey was a background story to Jackie trying to reestablish herself in the group. The only way that she could possibly ever be relevant to the show when she didn't have the fandom on her back was to join Team Teresa. It proved costly.

Jackie Is a Flip-Flopper

Image via Bravo

In Season 14, Jackie Goldschneier's story was all about her book. It's a big deal. It's a moment of pride. We, as fans, should be eager and excited to read the book. You'd think that, no matter the situation, you'd want to share this exciting venture with all of your friends. Jackie ended up causing a feud with her former bestie, Margaret Joseph, by neglecting a free copy for her. In this friend group, when one is wronged, the arsenal is open. Margaret came for Jackie and made it her mission to destroy her.

Jackie should have launched a flip-flop line instead of a book because she needed a lifeline and reached for Teresa. Teresa, despite the torment she put Jackie through, took her in with open arms because it meant another number for her. That's what is most important for Teresa. The bombshell at the Last Supper was Magaret revealing that Jackie was the instigator of reaching out to Louie Ruela's ex, an allegation that was hurled at Margaret. Jackie had to own it, but by this time, the damage was done. She lost her true friends. Even if she claims it, Teresa was never going to have her back fully. And the fans no longer cared for her antics. It's hard for me to say that Jackie is the worst casting decision ever because the Twins were on the show once before. Jackie, sadly, is now up there because her journey just does not align with the strong, powerful woman that she is. Had she owned her actions and remained loyal, I might have championed her once again.

