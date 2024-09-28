Jacqueline Laurita hasn't been on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in a while, but she still has opinions on the show. This time, her views are directed towards Jackie Goldschneider. While on the AllAboutTRH podcast, Laurita talked about Teresa Giudice's family and friendships and did not hold back while talking about Goldschneider. During Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Goldschneider suddenly switched teams and was supporting Giudice despite talking badly about her to her friends like Margaret Josephs.

Laurita's issues with Goldschneider stem from the leaked texts that came out between Goldschneider and Melissa Gorga at the Season 13 reunion. “She’s pathetic to me, sorry. I just think that was sh*tty. I just think she’s so desperate and pathetic. I think she’s trying to hold onto her position so she’s doing that,” Laurita said on the podcast. “For me, I [was] just like, ‘We were good, and I don’t understand why you did that.'” During Season 14, Josephs read some of the things that Goldschneider texted to the group, mainly what she said about Dolores Catania.

Laurita Claims Giudice and Goldschneider Have Issues

Image by Federico, Bravo

Despite this, Laurita claims that Giudice does think that she is really friends with Goldschneider. According to Laurita, she said that Giudice “thinks they’ve transpired into a real friendship.” Laurita then went on to bring back the old rumor about Goldschneider's husband, Evan Goldschneider, cheating on her while saying that maybe that was why Goldschneider was lashing out against Giudice in previous seasons. “Which, maybe, because Jackie was acting out because of what was said on camera and that she was upset about her husband [Evan Goldschneider] cheating. So I understood why Jackie was upset at the time. So if Teresa can let that go, that’s on her,” Laurita said.

Later in the podcast, Laurita claims that she also had a moment with Goldschneider like Josephs did. Josephs shared throughout Season 14 that Goldschneider would constantly send her things about Giudice to try and take her down until she wanted to be friends with her. According to Laurita, Goldschneider did the same thing to her. “Why would you put mine out there without putting yours out there?” Laurita asked Goldschneider. Throughout the podcast, there were not many women on the cast currently that Laurita did not have something to say about them but, apparently, there are texts between Laurita and Goldschneider that we've yet to see.

You can see Goldschneider and Laurita on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

