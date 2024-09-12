Jacqueline Laurita was on The Real Housewives of New Jersey from the start of the show but even though she left in Season 7 of the reality series, that doesn't change the fact that she still has connections to the show. Namely Teresa Giudice. Recently, Laurita was on an episode of AllAboutTRH to push back at Melissa Gorga's statements about Kathy Wakile and her family. It was revealed that the Wakiles were moving down the block from Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga. Melissa stated she thought they could fix their relationship with the Wakiles but Laurita told the AllAboutTRH podcast that the Gorgas tried to prevent the Wakiles family from moving in. Laurita shared that she is pretty sure she knows why Wakile won't reconcile with the Gorgas.

Giudice has been nice about the move and apparently it wasn't the same for the Gorgas. According to Laurita, when the Gorgas found out that the Wakiles were trying to make an offer on the house, they attempted to outbid them to keep them off the block. Laurita took it one step further on the podcast by talking about how Gorga’s actions and how what Gorga is saying about Wakile is probably what is preventing a reconciliation from happening between the Gorgas and the Wakile family.

Laurita pointed out that Wakile can probably see through what Gorga is trying to do. “I think it was convenient of [Melissa] saying that. I think she was like, ‘Oh what’s a way to secure my spot on the season since they’re going to have to make a decision between Teresa Giudice and I? Maybe I can make up with Kathy and them,'” Laurita said. “But the way she treated Kathy was so bad, like she would get Kathy worked up behind the scenes and then gaslight her on camera. Then the second she didn’t have use for Kathy anymore, she like completely dumped her. And then she went publicly and was like, ‘Oh, they’re just jealous that we’re still on the show and they’re not.’ Like you say that about someone you care about…Then she changes the narrative later to say, ‘Oh, we stopped talking to them because Teresa wanted us to.’”

Jacqueline Laurita Calls Out the Gorgas For Gaslighting

Laurita also decided to call out Gorga for how she treated Wakile on the show. She said that Gorga would tell Wakile to bring something up on camera and then shut it down to make herself look better. “[Melissa] even said to Kathy, ‘Oh you should bring up blah blah blah.’ And then Kathy tried to bring it up on camera and Melissa shut her down, and was like, ‘Listen, Teresa and I are good right now.’ And like gaslighted her,” Laurita said. “It’s stuff like that. That’s the kind of stuff she does.”

