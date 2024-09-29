Jacqueline Laurita has been sharing some behind the scenes' information on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. One of the original housewives on the series, Laurita, left the show after Season 7 (back in 2017). Now, she has been talking about insider information on Teresa Giudice's feud with her family and where she currently stands with some of the housewives. While on the AllAbout TRH podcast, Laurita shared what was her biggest regret during filming.

The early seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey left Laurita not as close with her family as when the show started. Laurita chose a friendship with Giudice over her sister in law, Caroline Manzo. When she finally left the show, the Manzo and Laurita families were divided. But for Laurita, her biggest regret boils down to what lessons she ended up learning from being on the show. Without naming specific moments, Laurita used this time to just reiterate that she made some bad friend choices while on the series.

Laurita Regrets Trusting The Wrong People

While on the podcast, Laurita did share that her biggest regrets on the show were about "trusting the wrong people” and “taking things so personally.” Since she left the series, Laurita hasn't really been a part of the show except for a text message that Melissa Gorga read at the Season 13 reunion where Laurita called Giudice a "low life trash bucket." The two still remain friends, and she talked about how it did not effect their relationship.

Laurita talked about her biggest regrets, and they are rooted in how she handled herself on the show. She shared that many of her fellow castmates would come on the show to entertain and leave it there while she took a lot of what was happening to heart. “I should’ve kept it like some of the other girls do on the show: They come on, and they entertain, and then they don’t bring it home. I think I took everything very personally … So I would seriously get hurt by things that would happen and things people would say and do. I took everything to heart when I should’ve treated it like a business,” she said. Laurita did not talk kindly about Gorga or her "stale storylines" while speaking on the podcast but did continue to clarify that her relationship with Giudice is better now than it was previously.

You can see Laurita on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

