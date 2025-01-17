Long before there was Jennifer Aydin as the far-too-loyal lap dog, there was another star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey who had a mild obsession with everything Teresa Giudice. Jacqueline Laurita was always someone to cheer for. She was the most authentic of the women in the early seasons of the reality franchise. But her biggest flaw was just how much she cared about Tre. Whether friends or trying to bring her down, Jacqueline's focus on Teresa hinged on unhealthy.

For a show that is driven by drama, Jacqueline's most dramatic moments centered around how she felt about Teresa in any given season. For many, it was whiplash with the ups and downs the pair had. One moment, they were inseparable. Another, Jacqueline swore her off as the devil. With her loyalties being pulled in various directions, Jacqueline Laurita's downfall was the most tenured woman of the cast.

Jacqueline Laurita's Relationship With Teresa Giudice Teetered

When The Real Housewives of New Jersey first began, the first family of the franchise were the Manzos and the Lauritas. They were a seemingly tight-knit, big Italian family. The families were united as, at the time, the family tree was more complicated than most viewers could compute. Siblings were married to siblings. No, not like that. Anyway, the action was centered around Jacqueline Laurita and her sister-in-laws, Caroline Manzo and Dina Manzo. Then there were supporting players Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub. The show eventually flipped, pun very much intended, when Teresa had her infamous table-flipping moment against Danielle. From there, it became Teresa's story.

In a sense, Jacqueline seemed to be relieved that the focus shifted away from her family, but it never truly did, as Teresa became a polarizing figure. Loyalties were tested, and Jacqueline was caught in the crossfire. Depending on which perspective you take, Jacqueline Laurita was either a concerned friend or an intrusive antagonist. Her desire to know about Teresa and Joe Giudice's legal woes became an obsession. Now, whether Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga planted seeds of information in her ear is still, begrudgingly, up for debate.

Jacqueline Still Has Teresa